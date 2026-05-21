Ibadan school attack: Makinde signs executive order to regulate vigilante, security groups

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

Following the spate of kidnapping, banditry and terrorism in different parts of Oyo state, Governor Seyi Makinde has signed Executive Order No. 001 of 2026 to regulate, register and coordinate all associations, groups and organisations offering security and allied services across Oyo State.

The move is aimed at strengthening the state’s security architecture and placing vigilante and community-based security outfits under a clear legal and operational framework amid growing security concerns.

Speaking after signing the order, Makinde said the decision became necessary due to rising insecurity and the increasing number of unregulated groups involved in security-related operations in the state.

According to the governor, the executive order reflects his administration’s commitment to protecting lives and property, stressing that modern security challenges require greater coordination, accountability and proper regulation.

“This executive order is another step in our commitment to protecting lives and property across the state.

“At a time when insecurity has become more sophisticated, coordination, accountability and proper regulation are necessary,” the governor said.

The governor maintained that although security remains a collective responsibility between government and citizens, uncoordinated activities by security groups could aggravate existing challenges.

He added that all such groups must henceforth operate within rules that promote peace, order and adherence to the rule of law.

Makinde also spoke on the recent abduction of students and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area, describing the incident as painful and traumatic for the affected families.“I want to assure everyone that we are working around the clock with security agencies and stakeholders to ensure the victims are brought home safely and alive,” he said.

The governor further warned against ethnic profiling and unlawful vigilantism, cautioning residents against forming security groups capable of triggering ethnic tension and confrontation.

“We do not want people forming groups in the name of security and then starting ethnic profiling or confrontation.

“Criminality will not be tolerated, but innocent residents must not be targeted because of their ethnic background.”

Also speaking, Abiodun Aikomo said the regulation became necessary to prevent uncoordinated security operations from creating additional problems in the state.

Aikomo explained that all associations, groups and organisations offering security-related services with more than five members are now required to notify and register with the government through the Office of the Special Adviser on Security.

He added that existing groups have been given 72 hours to comply with the directive for documentation and certification, warning that failure to comply would amount to a violation of the law and would be prosecuted accordingly.

The Office of the Special Adviser on Security, the Commissioner of Police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps have been directed to enforce the executive order.

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