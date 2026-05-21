Gov. Lawal secures APC guber ticket, vows more welfare projects

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara has reaffirmed his commitment to improving the welfare and security of the people of Zamfara.

Lawal spoke shortly after APC members of Madawaki Ward in Gusau Local Government Area endorsed him as the party’s governorship candidate on Thursday.

He described the large turnout and warm reception from residents as clear proof of the strong bond between his administration and the people.

“You can see the wonderful reception from the community. This shows we are still with the people, and that is the essence of democracy and good governance.

“You live here. You know what Zamfara was and what it is today. You be the judge in terms of education, healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture, and many other areas,” he added.

On the significance of the affirmation, Lawal thanked Almighty Allah and described the moment as a symbol of unity in the state’s political landscape.

“Today is an affirmation. We thank Almighty Allah for this opportunity and for bringing the people of Zamfara together.

“There is no more faction in the APC or any other party that I can see. This is a very good sign,” he said.

Lawal expressed confidence that future elections in the state would be peaceful and successful, adding that victory would be achieved through collective effort and divine grace.

“The only assurance I can give is that we will continue doing the good work. In fact, this support will encourage us to do more for the people,” he said.

The governor stressed that maintaining cohesion within the APC “is a shared responsibility.

“It is a collective responsibility. One man cannot do it alone. We will continue to bring everyone on board to ensure there is no friction, and I will lead that process.”

Lawal urged his supporters to remain law-abiding and uphold peaceful coexistence across the state.

“My message is for everyone to remain law-abiding. We will continue to promote harmony and peaceful coexistence among our people,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the affirmation exercise was conducted in Gusau on Thursday under the supervision of officials from the APC national headquarters.

Baba Galadima-Uba, Chairman of the Electoral Committee for the Governorship Consensus Exercise, announced the affirmation after a voice vote by thousands of APC delegates at the Madawaki Ward headquarters in Gusau LGA.

Galadima-Uba said the affirmation complied with the Electoral Act and APC guidelines, which require that a sole aspirant be affirmed through a voice vote by delegates.

“Consequently, after following the due process of affirmation, the APC Committee hereby declares Dauda Lawal as the consensus governorship candidate for the 2027 election in Zamfara,” he said.

The exercise was conducted in the presence of an Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) team led by Dr Mahmud Isah, the Resident Electoral Commissioner for Zamfara.

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