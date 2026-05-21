Fubara withdraws from Rivers APC governorship primary

EMMANUEL NWELEDUM, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Wednesday night, announced his withdrawal from the race for the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections, citing the need to preserve peace, unity, and stability in Rivers State.

In a statement issued after what he described as “deep reflection and extensive consultations” with family members, political associates, and supporters, the Rivers State governor said his decision was taken in the overriding interest of the state.

Fubara said that although the decision was difficult, leadership ultimately demanded sacrifice and the willingness to place public interest above personal ambition.

“Rivers State is bigger than any individual, and at this critical moment, the peace, stability, and unity of our dear state must take precedence over every personal interest,” he stated.

The governor also pledged to support whoever emerges as the candidate of the APC, describing the ruling party as “our collective home.”

Fubara acknowledged the disappointment his withdrawal might cause among his supporters, many of whom had invested resources, time, and political energy into his aspiration. He, however, appealed for understanding, insisting that his silence in recent weeks had been deliberate and guided by the larger interest of the state.

“I understand the disappointment, the anger, and the pain many of you may feel. Much has indeed been invested and much sacrificed along the way. But please know that your loyalty and trust were never in vain,” he said.

The governor hinted at political pressures surrounding his decision but refrained from disclosing details. Drawing on a local proverb, he stated that “not everything a hunter sees in the forest is spoken of in the marketplace,” suggesting that some issues were better handled with restraint for the sake of peace.

“It is enough to say that I have faced immense pressures and difficult choices, but my love for Rivers State remains greater than anything else,” he added.

Fubara expressed appreciation to the APC leadership for the support extended to him during the process and also thanked Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what he described as encouragement and support.

Despite withdrawing from the governorship contest, the governor insisted that his decision should not be interpreted as an act of weakness or surrender.

“Let it be clearly understood that I stepped aside not out of weakness, fear, or surrender, but out of conviction and sacrifice so that Rivers State may move forward in peace and unity,” he declared.

He reaffirmed his commitment to continue serving the people of Rivers State until the expiration of his tenure as governor.

For a better society

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