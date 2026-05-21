Fidelity Bank to partner with Anambra Information ministry on moral, ethical rebirth campaign

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

Fidelity Bank has pledged to partner with the Anambra State Ministry of Information and Value Reformation on the state government’s planned moral and ethical rebirth campaign.

The assurance was given from the Ziks Avenue, Awka branch, when the delegation visited the newly reappointed Commissioner, Dr. Law Mefor, to congratulate him on his return to office.

In his speech, Dr. Mefor said that the state Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo’s second term, codenamed Solution 2.0,’ began on March 17, 2026, with a mandate to restructure the state.

He said that the restructuring plan prompted the renaming of the ministry to reflect a renewed focus on value reformation alongside information management.

Mefor said, “The governor wants an Anambra built on high moral rectitude and a youth population committed to work and progress, not perversion.

“The addition of “Value Reformation’ to the ministry’s name was deliberate. Mr. Governor is building massive physical infrastructure. But who are we building these for if the youths who will become adults of tomorrow have lost their way? We are embarking on an aggressive, ethical and moral rebirth to correct that.

“We are considering setting up an ‘Anambra Change Brigade’ in secondary schools to serve as agents of change. We want major banks like Fidelity to partner with us in branding and other areas. Any support will be acknowledged in our materials — that’s solid visibility for you.”

The Commissioner urged Fidelity Bank and other financial institutions in the state to support the initiative, which he noted would be rolled out soon.

Responding, the Regional Bank Head, Ugochukwu Anwusi, said that Fidelity Bank would back the moral and ethical reformation programme, particularly efforts targeting students in secondary schools.

Anwusi who came in the company of the duo of Chinenye Ekpe and Chigozie Adiele, described Mefor as a key player in the Soludo administration, saying that the bank was identifying with him because of his role in driving the government’s agenda.

For a better society

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