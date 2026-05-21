FG reaffirms commitment to environmental protection, launches net-zero investment plan

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to environmental protection by launching its Net-Zero Investment Plan in Abuja on Wednesday.

The plan, a comprehensive strategy to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2060 and to foster sustainable economic growth, was launched by the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, in the presence of the Head of International Cooperation at the German Embassy, Dr Karin Jansen.

The event also attracted senior government officials, development partners, and private-sector stakeholders.

“We are here to emphasise that Nigeria is not reluctant to commit to initiatives that may affect the private sector, which seeks financing for various projects,” he said, acknowledging the support of international partners, particularly Germany, GIZ, and KfW.

The minister stated that Nigeria was firmly committed to environmental protection, economic growth, and private-sector engagement.

He highlighted recent engagements with the German delegation, including agreements to mobilise long-term financing and to leverage €71 million in contributions, alongside a €300 million credit guarantee, underscoring the importance of strategic, sustainable funding for Nigeria’s climate and development ambitions.

Bagudu also contextualised Nigeria’s environmental and economic priorities within the country’s constitutional framework, noting that Section 20 mandates the state to protect and improve the environment, while Section 13 places responsibility on all organs of government for upholding these objectives.

“Nigeria’s Agenda 2050 recognises that environmental management and sustainability are integral to national planning, not tangential,” he said, emphasising the integration of climate responsibility into long-term development planning.

He reflected on lessons from past environmental challenges, including resource-related damage in Ogoniland, and noted that Nigeria has now developed the regulatory frameworks, technology, and knowledge to ensure sustainable resource and agricultural development.

The minister highlighted initiatives such as solar-powered agricultural pumps and modernised agricultural practices that balance profitability with environmental responsibility, while underscoring opportunities to scale up net-zero-emission technologies across sectors, including energy and agriculture.

Bagudu reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to enabling the private sector to mobilise resources responsibly. “Some of our budget reforms are deliberately aimed at de-risking investments to ensure competitiveness. Each country must tailor programmes to its unique economic and environmental circumstances without harming private-sector growth,” he said.

He outlined the government’s goal of building a $1 trillion economy that is inclusive, environmentally responsible, and profitable, and emphasised that partnerships with GIZ, KfW, and experts, including Dr Karin Jansen, make this achievable.

Jansen, representing Germany, commended Nigeria for leading a country-driven initiative that reflected national priorities and development objectives. She praised the inclusive, consultative process that brought together government institutions, technical experts, civil society, and the private sector.

“This investment plan is, above all, a Nigerian initiative, and Germany is proud to support it through funding and technical cooperation under the International Climate Initiative,” said Jansen.

She further highlighted the role of Germany–Nigeria partnerships in advancing climate action and a just energy transition, noting that the NZIP offers an opportunity to mobilise investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and emissions reduction, while signalling to global investors that Nigeria is committed to creating an enabling environment for climate-compatible investments.

“The true value of the NZIP will lie in its implementation, which translates planning into bankable projects, investments, and measurable impact for citizens and communities,” she said.

Other speakers at the launch, including the Director of the Department of Climate Change at the Ministry of Environment, Dr Iniobong Abiola-Awe, emphasised the NZIP’s integration into Nigeria’s national development planning and its role in driving coordinated, sector-wide climate investments.

The plan sets out actionable interventions across high-emission sectors, including power, agriculture, waste management, transport, industry, and domestic energy. It also prioritises initiatives that empower women, youth, and small businesses, ensuring equitable participation in Nigeria’s green economy.

The launch of the NZIP demonstrates Nigeria’s commitment to translating ambitious climate targets into actionable strategies and to fostering private-sector investment, international cooperation, and inclusive economic growth. With support from Germany and other partners for implementation, the plan is poised to guide Nigeria towards a low-carbon, climate-resilient future.

For a better society

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