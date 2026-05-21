ExxonMobil pushes STEM to boost future workforce skills

ExxonMobil affiliates in Nigeria, in collaboration with Junior Achievement Nigeria, have launched the third edition of the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics Africa Initiative in Abuja.

The programme, organised by the ExxonMobil Foundation and Junior Achievement Nigeria, aims to build students’ confidence and interest in STEM-related careers while exposing them to opportunities in the 21st-century workforce.

Speaking at the launch on Thursday, Acting Executive Director of Junior Achievement Nigeria, Olaolu Akogun, described the initiative as “a celebration of consistency, partnership, innovation, and collective commitment to shaping the future of young Africans through STEM education.”

Akogun said the initiative began on May 9, 2024, at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja with the goal of inspiring young people across Africa to see themselves as future scientists, engineers, innovators, and technology leaders.

According to him, the project has impacted more than 4,000 students across 30 schools in Africa through STEM quizzes, mentorship programmes, innovation workshops, and experiential learning activities.

“This journey has been made possible through the generous support of the ExxonMobil Foundation and the collaboration of key stakeholders, including the FCT Secondary Education Board and the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation,” he said.

Akogun noted that the initiative extends beyond Nigeria, with implementation also in Mozambique, Namibia, and Angola, adding that its continental reach reflects a shared African ambition to develop a new generation of innovators, scientists, engineers, and problem-solvers.

He said the project is designed to build students’ confidence and interest in STEM-related careers while exposing them to opportunities in the modern workforce. Addressing participating students, Akogun urged them to remain curious, disciplined, and innovative.

Also speaking, General Manager, Socioeconomics and Community Affairs for ExxonMobil affiliates in Nigeria, Nigel Cookey-Gam, stressed the importance of STEM education in driving economic growth and sustainable development.

Cookey-Gam described the ExxonMobil Foundation STEM Africa Initiative as a strategic investment in developing the next generation of Nigerian leaders and innovators.

“In an increasingly interconnected world, proficiency in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, AI, and innovation skills is not just a pathway to personal success, but also a catalyst for national development,” he said.

He said over 4,000 students in Nigeria have benefited from the programme in the past two years, adding that this year’s edition will feature zonal competitions across Abuja and an expanded online Kahoot STEM quiz competition.

Cookey-Gam expressed optimism that Nigeria would emerge victorious at the regional finals scheduled to hold in South Africa later this year.

He also announced the inclusion of artificial intelligence and innovation components in the competition, noting that AI is becoming increasingly important in education, technology, and workforce development.

“This year, we are looking forward to a more intense competition and for Nigerian students to showcase their brilliance on the continental stage,” he added.

The organisers said about 1,500 students aged between 14 and 18 are expected to participate in this year’s edition through a multi-phase programme focused on STEM education, AI literacy, design thinking, mentorship, and innovation-driven learning.

In the competition results, Government Secondary School (GSS) Gwako placed first, School for the Gifted, Gwagwalada came second, while Government Secondary School (GSS), Hajj Camps, Gwagwalada took third place.