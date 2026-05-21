Children’s Day: Oluremi Tinubu promises inclusive future for every child

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has celebrated Nigerian children and promised an inclusive future for every child in the country.

The First Lady disclosed this on Tuesday during the 2026 National Children’s Day celebration held at the State House Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja, where she hosted children from across Nigeria and presented laptops and other educational support materials to participants with the theme, “Future Now: Promoting Inclusion for Every Nigerian Child.”

According to Mrs Tinubu, “The theme calls on us to create a society where no child is left behind, regardless of gender, ethnicity, religion, background, or social status,” describing children as “the heartbeat of the nation” whose dreams, talents, and ideas possess the power to transform Nigeria for generations.

According to her, “Every Nigerian child deserves access to quality education, healthcare, protection, digital skills, and a safe environment where they can reach their full potential.”

The First Lady assured the children that President Bola Tinubu, through the Renewed Hope Agenda, is investing heavily in education, nutrition, healthcare, child protection, and empowerment programmes aimed at securing a better future for Nigerian children.

Addressing the children directly, she urged them to remain focused and ambitious despite challenges around them.

“Aim higher and do not allow the environment to define your limit. Never allow your circumstances to limit your dreams. Your future begins with the choices you make today,” she stated.

She further used the symbolism of the Nigerian flag to inspire patriotism and hope among the children saying wherever you see the green-white-green flag, know that Nigeria believes in you and expects you to make her proud.

She congratulated the winners of the National Essay Competition and young innovators showcased during the event, saying their creativity and brilliance proved that Nigeria’s future remains bright.

The First Lady applauded parents, teachers, caregivers, and stakeholders for their sacrifices and dedication toward nurturing the next generation of leaders and innovators.

The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, described the celebration as a reaffirmation of the government’s commitment to protecting and empowering over 100 million Nigerian children.

She disclosed that the Federal Government was reviewing obsolete child protection frameworks, including the National Child Policy and Child Rights Act, to address emerging realities such as digital exploitation, trafficking, abuse and mental health concerns.

According to the minister, the Renewed Hope Social Impact Intervention 774 initiative is being deployed as a coordinated national framework to improve child wellbeing across the country.

She added that the government was strengthening inclusive education, child protection systems, emotional wellbeing programmes, and digital safety initiatives to ensure no child is left behind.

“Our vision is to raise Nigerian children who are safe, confident, innovative, disciplined, and globally competitive,” she said.

In her welcome remarks, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mrs. Esuabana Nko Asanye, praised the First Lady for her unwavering support for children and families across the country.

She noted that Nigeria was aligning with global innovation trends, especially in technology and robotics, while emphasizing the importance of supporting children to compete globally.

Also speaking, UNICEF Country Representative, Wafaa Saeed Abdulatef, commended Nigeria’s commitment to child welfare and expressed admiration for the creativity and confidence displayed by Nigerian children during exhibitions at the event.

She stressed that every Nigerian child has the right to safety at home, in schools, communities, and online spaces.

“Children should never be hurt, abused, neglected, or made to feel small. Every child matters, and every child deserves protection,” she said.

The UNICEF representative praised Nigeria for ratifying the Convention on the Rights of the Child and for domesticating the Child Rights Act across all states of the federation.

Country Director of the World Bank, Mathew Verghis, emphasized the need for greater investment in child nutrition, healthcare, sanitation, education, and mental health.

He said healthy and educated children remain central to Nigeria’s future growth and development.

“Children are the foundation of national development. Their nutrition, safety, emotional well-being, and education must remain national priorities,” he stated.

For a better society

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