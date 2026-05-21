CDS to media: Factual, conflict-sensitive reporting deprives terrorists of oxygen

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

Chief of Defence Staff, Lt.Gen Olufemi Oluyede, has urged the media to embrace factual, balanced, and conflict-sensitive reporting.

Oluyede spoke through the Director of Defence Information at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Samaila Uba at the press week lecture and awards ceremony organised by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

The defence chief said responsible journalism can deprive terrorists and bandits of the oxygen they thrive on.

He said the theme for the press week, ‘2027 Election: Defending Democracy in the Era of Misinformation’, is significant considering the nation’s complex security and information environment.

“The media remains a critical pillar of our democracy and a vital instrument for national cohesion, public enlightenment, and accountability,” Oluyede said.

“Let me reiterate that the Armed Forces of Nigeria remain committed to safeguarding the lives and property of all citizens in line with our constitutional mandate.

“In pursuit of this duty across various theatres of operation, we have come to recognise more than ever that the press is a partner to the military in the collective effort to build a safe, stable, and prosperous nation. This partnership is not one of convenience but of necessity.

“While the military secures the physical space, the media shapes the information space. The narratives you project influence public perception, prove morale, and even the strategic outcomes of military operations.

“When reporting is factual, balanced, and conflict-sensitive, it denies oxygen to terrorism, banditry, and disinformation.

“It builds trust between the armed forces and the people we serve. Therefore, as we celebrate your contributions, I must also emphasise that responsible journalism is essential to national security.

“In this digital age where a single tweet can travel faster than a battalion, the ethical responsibility of the press has never been greater.

“I urge you to continue to verify before you publish, to prioritise national interests without sacrificing truth, and to give voice to the sacrifices of our troops who stand in harm’s way so that others may live in peace.

“On behalf of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, I congratulate the chairlady, executives, and all members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists’ Federal Capital Territory chapter on this press week.

“I commend your resilience, courage, and patriotism, often displayed under very difficult conditions.

“May your pains continue to defend the truth, and may your work strengthen the unity of our great nation.

Grace Ike, chairperson of the NUJ FCT council, said the press week offers journalists the opportunity to reflect on the state of the profession and renew their commitment to ethical journalism.

“As we move closer to the 2027 general elections, the media must remain vigilant, responsible, and courageous in the face of misinformation, fake news, propaganda, and deliberate attempts to distort public opinion,” she said.

Ike said the media has a sacred duty to protect truth, defend accountability, and preserve the integrity of the nation’s democratic process.

For a better society

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