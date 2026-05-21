Breaking: Tinubu appoints 39-year-old as JAMB boss as Oyedele bows out

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Prof Segun Aina as the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB.

Aina, who will be 40 in July, succeeds Professor Is-haq Oloyede, whose two-term tenure expires on July 31, 2026.

A statement by Tinubu’s spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, described Aina as a distinguished academic and systems expert with extensive experience in national examination systems, digital infrastructure and public-sector institutional reform.

“He holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Systems Engineering from the University of Kent, an MSc in Internet Computing and Network Security, and a PhD in Digital Signal Processing, both from Loughborough University, United Kingdom.

“He has also completed the Senior Management Programme at Lagos Business School.

“A Professor of Computer Engineering at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Aina began his career with JAMB during his National Youth Service, gaining foundational experience in national admissions and data-driven institutional processes.

“These insights have shaped his ongoing contributions to examination reform and systems optimisation.

“Professor Aina is a member of several professional bodies, including the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), and the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET),” the statement said.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2