ASUU Port Harcourt Zone Demands Full Implementation of 2025 Agreement, Warns of Fresh Campus Tension

By Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Port Harcourt Zone of the Academic Staff Union of Universities has called for the immediate and full implementation of the December 2025 Federal Government-ASUU Agreement, warning that delays are threatening the fragile industrial peace in Nigerian universities.

Speaking at a press conference in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, Zonal Coordinator, Uzoma Darlington Chima said the momentum from the agreement’s unveiling on January 14, 2026, was fast fading due to government inaction.

He was joined by chairpersons of the seven universities under the zone: University of Port Harcourt (UniPort), Federal University Otuoke, Rivers State University (RSU), Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUOE), Niger Delta University (NDU), University of Africa Toru-Orua (UAT), and Bayelsa Medical University (BMU).

Chima regretted that none of the five state-owned institutions in the zone had implemented the new agreement more than four months after it was made public.

“Among the seven Universities in the Port Harcourt Zone of our Union, five (RSU, IAUOE, NDU, UAT and BMU) are state universities, and it is regrettable to note that the new Agreement has not been implemented in any of these universities,” he said.

The union also criticized the Federal Government for failing to inaugurate the Implementation Monitoring Committee expected to oversee the agreement and prevent bureaucratic delays.

“The momentum generated with the unveiling of the 2025 FGN-ASUU Agreement on 14th January, 2026 is fast waning and may soon be lost if government’s promise to fully implement the Agreement is not kept,” Chima said.

ASUU accused administrators of federal universities of selectively paying allowances instead of mainstreaming them into the Consolidated Academic Staff Salary Scale as required.

“So far, the Federal Government agents have implemented the Agreement in a distorted and an uncoordinated manner. Administrators of Federal universities are picking and choosing what to pay among the Consolidated Academic Tool Allowances, Earned Academic Allowances and Professorial Allowances,” Chima said.

He said the fragmented payments lasted only two to three months in some federal universities, with administrators citing lack of financial backing from the education ministry.

While commending a few state governors who had fully implemented the salary component, Chima said others had ignored the agreement despite their representatives participating in the negotiations.

The union also faulted the Federal Government’s handling of the proposed National Research Council, recalling that Education Minister, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa announced on April 7, 2026, that the Federal Executive Council had approved a National Research and Innovation Development Fund without ASUU’s input.

He questioned the proposal to set aside $500 million for the fund, noting that the agreement stipulated “at least 1% equivalent of GDP as source of funding research, innovation, and development.”

ASUU said it was not opposed to stakeholder contributions but insisted the government must follow the objectives outlined in the agreement, and warned against denominating the fund in dollars and taking loans from Bretton Woods institutions when the funding source had already been agreed.

Chima also listed outstanding issues predating the agreement, including arrears of the 25-35% salary award, promotion arrears, remittances of third-party deductions, salary shortfalls from IPPIS, and withheld salaries from the 2022 strike.

He argued that the “no work, no pay” policy reduced academics to menial workers, noting that while teaching stopped during strikes, research and community service continued.

“Our members had sacrificed their annual leaves and personal comfort to cover the outstanding work for which they are still being punished,” he said, adding that affected students had since graduated and academic calendars had been regular for three years.

The union also condemned the treatment of retired lecturers, saying pension arrears in some state universities had run into years and that the Pension Commission had delayed harmonising benefits.

“We strongly condemn this inhuman treatment meted to our retired colleagues who sacrificed so much in serving this country. Further delay in addressing these lingering issues amounts to tasking the patience of ASUU members,” Chima said.

He urged Nigerians to prevail on both federal and state governments to implement the agreement and resolve outstanding issues “in the interest of parents, students, and the nation at large.”

They however, appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and state governors to address the delays in salary payments, welfare issues, and pensions to prevent renewed tension on campuses.