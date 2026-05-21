APC primaries: I’m still in the race for Gov’ship bid – Former Minister

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

Former Minister of Transportation and All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship aspirant, Engr. Mu’azu Jaji Sambo has reaffirmed his determination to contest in the party’s governorship primary election, declaring that he remains fully in the race and ready to serve the people of Taraba State.

He stated this during a press briefing in Jalingo shortly after his declaration rally.

According to him, the essence of the briefing was to officially confirm to the world and the people of Taraba State that his ambition remains intact and that the APC primary election would hold as scheduled.

He called on all registered APC members across the 168 wards of the state to come out peacefully and participate in the exercise by voting at their designated centres.

He pointed out that the Governorship race is not about personal ambition or political power, but about rescuing Taraba from years of underdevelopment and placing the state on the path of progress, unity and prosperity.

The Former Minister added that the growing call for “A Better Taraba” reflects the desires of citizens across the state who are yearning for purposeful leadership, improved living conditions and inclusive governance.

He lamented the poor state of infrastructure in Taraba, particularly the lack of modern healthcare facilities capable of handling serious medical cases.

“The situation is unfortunate, many residents are forced to seek medical attention outside the state due to inadequate facilities.

“Despite Taraba’s enormous agricultural, tourism and economic potential, the state has continued to lag behind in critical areas of development.”

He disclosed that he facilitated the construction of roads in parts of Jalingo and Takum, supported educational development, empowered youths and women, distributed transformers to several communities within and outside the state capital, and assisted many young people in securing employment opportunities.

He assured party members and the people of the State that if elected governor, his administration would focus on infrastructure development, healthcare improvement, quality education, agriculture, industrial growth, youth empowerment and job creation.

“I will run an inclusive government where every citizen, regardless of tribe, religion or political affiliation, would have equal opportunities and a sense of belonging.

“Taraba has all the resources needed to become one of Nigeria’s leading states in agriculture, tourism and investment, with visionary leadership and collective commitment, the state will experience rapid economic transformation.

“For too long, our people have waited endlessly for change. Taraba has everything required to succeed, and the solution to our problems lies within us,” he said.

Sambo call for fairness and transparency in the APC primary election and urged party leaders to ensure a level playing ground for all aspirants.

“I am prepared to accept the outcome of the election, provided the process is free, fair and credible,” he said.

He also appealed to APC members to remain united and continue supporting President Bola Tinubu and his Renewed Hope agenda, expressing confidence that greater progress could be achieved through strong leadership and collective responsibility.

For a better society

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