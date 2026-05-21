APC Congress: Gov. Yusuf clinches Kano ticket unopposed

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State has adopted Governor Abba Yusuf as its consensus candidate for the 2027 governorship election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the decision was reached on Thursday during a party congress held at Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano.

The event was attended by party leaders, elected officials, delegates, and supporters from across the state.

Deputy Senate President, Sen. Barau Jibrin, moved the motion, saying Yusuf had demonstrated leadership and commitment to Kano’s development, making him the party’s preferred choice for a second term.

The motion was seconded by Sen. Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila, representing Kano South, who said party members were united behind the governor’s candidacy and confident of victory.

Chairman of Primary Election Committee, Alhaji Mukhtar Shagari, who represented the APC national leadership, said the endorsement reflected Yusuf’s dedication to governance and public service.

He expressed optimism that the party would retain the state, citing the governor’s policies and programmes.

In his acceptance speech, Gov. Yusuf thanked party leaders, delegates, and supporters for the confidence reposed in him.

He pledged to continue implementing people-oriented projects in education, healthcare, agriculture, youth empowerment, and infrastructure.

The governor assured residents that his administration would sustain ongoing projects and initiatives aimed at improving living standards and driving economic growth in the state.

NAN reports that an unprecedented number of party supporters from all 44 local government areas attended the ceremony.

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