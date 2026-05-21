Anambra Police rescue unconscious man, pay school fees for outstanding pupils

KASIE ABONE and PAMELA EBOH, Awka

Anambra State Police Command has reiterated its commitment to humane and community-driven policing following the rescue of an unconscious man during patrol operations in Okpoko and the payment of school fees for five outstanding pupils in the state.

Police operatives attached to the Okpoko Division, while on routine foot patrol, reportedly discovered an unidentified elderly man lying unconscious beside Dozzy Filling Station along the Onitsha/Owerri Road, Okpoko. The officers immediately rushed him to a hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.

The Command appealed to members of the public with useful information regarding the victim’s identity, family, or place of residence to report to the Okpoko Police Division or contact the Command to assist ongoing efforts.

In a related development, the Command fulfilled a promise made during activities marking the National Police Day celebration by paying the second-term school fees of five pupils who distinguished themselves academically in their various classes.

According to the police, the initiative is aimed at encouraging academic excellence, supporting education, and promoting nation-building across Anambra State.

The Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, stated that the Police remain committed not only to maintaining law and order but also to advancing programmes that positively impact the lives of Ndi Anambra, particularly young people.

The Police Command further reassured residents of its resolve to combine effective policing with people-oriented initiatives capable of fostering trust, compassion and community development.

For a better society

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