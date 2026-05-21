AIG orders investigation into suspected murder of worker at oil company in Anambra

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

The Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG, zone 13, Ukpo, Anambra State, Godwin Iguh Eze, has reportedly ordered for discrete investigation into the alleged murder of a staff of Golden Oil Industries, Mr Frank Kenechukwu, inside the company at Harbour Layout, Odoekpe, Ogbaru Local Government Area.

He made the order based on the petition written by the elder brother to the deceased, Stephen Kenechukwu, on behalf of the bereaved family, pleading for the investigation.

In the petition, the family accused the staff of the company of masterminding the killing stating that the claim by some of them that he slumped and died on the fateful day, 11 May, 2026 at about 8am inside the company was false, as he was hale and hearty when he left for work.

“Our investigation revealed that he was murdered about 5am on the fateful day when he went for night duty to return in the morning of the next day. We thank God that the AIG has ordered for discrete investigation to unravel the circumstances that led to his untimely demise.

“It could be recalled that on Monday 11 May, 2026 I received sad news of his death when there was no satisfactory explanation as to what led to his demise.

“None of the family members was brought into the picture before his dead body was deposited in the mortuary at Borromeo hospital. When I came to the company, I was taken to the mortuary, low and behold, I discovered bruises on the dead body of my brother.

“Yet, the staff of the company could not give me a convincing reason as to what led to his death and why are there were bruises on his body. It looks very suspicious the way he was rushed to the mortuary without a qualified medical confirmation of his death based on their claim that he collapsed while in the company’s premises in the presence of his colleagues.”

In his own reaction, the chairman of a human rights group, Fundamental Rights League International (FRLI), Comrade Mike Umezulike, condemned the position of the company staff that he collapsed, adding that the first thing in such a situation is to rush the person to any hospital.

He added a big company like this ought to produce first aid and not to rush to mortuary.

“To have rushed him to the mortuary instead of the hospital for a doctor to confirm him dead means there is more to it than meets the eye,” he insisted.

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