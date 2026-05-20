Senator Ajagunla loses APC ticket as national C’ttee announces party’s flagbearers

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

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The Senator representing Osun Central senatorial district, Olubiyi Ajagunla, has lost his bid to secure the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial ticket to Adegoke Adekunle Rasheed (K-Rad) ahead of the 2027 National Assembly elections in Osun State.

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Daily Champion reports that five National Assembly members, including Senator representing Osun East Senatorial District, Francis Fadahunsi, and Senator representing Osun Central Senatorial District Olubiyi Fadeyi, alongside House of Representatives members Wole Oke, Bimbo Ajilesoro, and Sanya Ominrin joined the APC from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

However, during the party primaries, the other NASS members secured their return tickets making Fadeyi the only member who didn’t secure his return.

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The results were announced in Osogbo by the Chairman of the APC Primary Election Committee, Bayo Ayo, following the conclusion of the exercise.

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According to the results declared by the committee, Rasheed polled 26,655 votes to emerge as the winner of the contest, while Ajagunla secured 13,138 votes. Other aspirants in the race included Yomi Ogunwale, who scored 2,925 votes, Akintunde Adegboye with 342 votes, and Olu Fakeye, who polled 67 votes.

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Meanwhile, the APC also announced candidates for the other senatorial districts in the state. Adenigba Francis Fadahunsi emerged as the candidate for the Osun East Senatorial District after polling 23,593 votes to defeat Israel Famurewa and Thomas Ogungbangbe.

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In Osun West Senatorial District, Akinade Ogunbiyi clinched the party’s ticket with 30,568 votes, defeating Gafar Akintayo and Peter Ogundeji.

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The party also announced Ibrahim Taofik Kayode (ITK) as the candidate for the Osogbo Federal Constituency, Taiwo Oluga for Ayedaade, Habeeb Adedamola for Iwo, Sanya Omirin for Ijesa South, David Ayodele Asalu for Ede, Simeon Adebisi Babawale for Ila, Taofik Ajilesoro for Ife, Oluwole Oke for Obokun, and Eniafe Damilare for Boripe Federal Constituency.

However, leaders and members of the APC in Osogbo Federal Constituency on Tuesday staged a solidarity rally in support of the party’s House of Representatives and Senate candidates ahead of the 2026 governorship and 2027 general elections.

Speaking at the rally, former Osun State Commissioner for Environment and Sanitation, Hon. Sola Oladepo, described the gathering as a show of strength and appreciation to God over the emergence of the party’s candidates.

According to him, “We commend the process because it is very transparent, free, and fair which unusually favours Osogbo, we have never had a situation where Osogbo and Olurunda will produce Senate and House of Representatives candidates in a party at the same time.

“APC as a party will get bloc vote from these councils, we are battle-ready for the upcoming elections to ensure victory in the August 15th 2026, and 2027 general elections.”

Also, the leader of the ITK Foundation from Olorunda, Yetunde Salami, said that the party supporters gathered to celebrate the emergence of ITK and k-rad, as APC flagbearers for the House of Representatives and Senate, respectively.

She lauded both politicians for their contributions to the growth and stability of the party in Osogbo and Olorunda councils.

“We are here because of Hon. Ibrahim Taofeek Kayode (ITK) and Barrister Kunle Adegoke, SAN, for their emergence as the APC flagbearers for the House of Representatives and Senate,” she said.

“These two personalities have done so well for the development of our party in the two councils and beyond. They galvanise the party and ensure they fight for the cause of the party at all times,” she said.

For a better society

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