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Politics

Primaries: APC unveils Plateau candidates as Lalong, Mwadkon, Wase, Gagdi, others get return tickets

by Peter Anayo030

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

 

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has officially declared the winners of its Plateau State primary elections for the Senate and House of Representatives ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Announcing the results, the Chairman of the Plateau State APC National Assembly Primary Election Committee, Hon.Stella Okotete, unveiled the successful candidates who emerged winners across the various federal constituencies and senatorial districts in the state.

According to Okotete, the APC House of Representatives candidates include: Beni Lar for Langtang North/Langtang South Federal Constituency, Joe Dashe for Shendam, Qua’anpan, Mikang Constituency, and Ishaya Lalu for Mangu/Bokkos Federal Constituency.

Others are Yusuf Adamu Gagdi for Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency, Idris Wase for Wase Federal Constituency, Dachung Musa Bagos Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency and Dalyop Fom, Barkin Ladi/Riyom Federal Constituency.

While for senatorial districts, the committee declared Simon Lalong as the APC candidate for Plateau South Senatorial District, David Bitrus Barji for Plateau Central Senatorial District, and Simon Mwadkwon for Plateau North Senatorial District, respectively.

The electoral committee chairman commended Governor Caleb Mutfwang, the APC state leadership, party stakeholders, delegates, and supporters for their cooperation and peaceful conduct throughout the exercise.

She described the primaries as successful and appreciated aspirants for demonstrating maturity, discipline, and commitment to the unity of the party.

“The APC is the ultimate winner of this exercise. While one person may emerge as a candidate, every aspirant remains a valuable stakeholder in our collective victory,” Okotete stated.

She also appreciated APC National Chairman and members of the National Working Committee for entrusting the committee with the responsibility of conducting the exercise.

She urged party members to remain united and focused ahead of the general elections, stressing that a united APC would remain an unstoppable political force in Plateau State and Nigeria as a whole.

The APC electoral committee chairman further prayed for continued peace and success for Plateau, the ruling party, and the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

 

For a better society

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