Police arrest 30-year- old man over alleged rape in Anambra

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

A 30-year-old man whose name was given as Okechukwu Chinwuko, popularly known as “bullet,” has been arrested by police in Umudike community, Awka, Anambra State, over alleged involvement in abduction, rape and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Disclosing this in Awka on Tuesday, the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the suspect was arrested by operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad, (RRS) Awkuzu in a hideout.

He said the suspect allegedly abducted and raped a female victim before she was rescued by operatives.

Ikenga said that, though the suspect fled the scene, the victim was found with varying degrees of injuries on her body.

He said, “Acting on credible information, police operatives, in the early hours of 16th May 2026, stormed an identified hideout in Umudike Community, Awka, and arrested one Okechukwu Chinwuko, male, aged 30 years, popularly known as bullet,” over alleged involvement in a case of abduction, rape, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

“The suspect’s arm had a tattoo inscription: ‘Bullet’ boldly written.

“During the operation, the operatives recovered one locally fabricated Beretta pistol and eight 9mm live ammunition.

“Preliminary information reveals that the suspect was positively identified in connection with an incident that occurred on 2nd May 2026, where he allegedly abducted and raped a female victim before Police Operatives rescued her.

“The victim was found with varying degrees of injuries on her body, while he fled the scene.”

The state Command, however, reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety of residents and bringing perpetrators of crime to justice, no matter how long it takes.

The police spokesman further said that the case shall be charged in court at the conclusion of the investigative proceedings.

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