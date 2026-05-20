Ogun Police neutralize kidnapping leader, recover AK-47 rifle, live ammunition, N2m, mobile phones

MICHAEL-AZEEZ OGUNSIJI, Abeokuta

Operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Ogun State Police Command, have neutralized a kidnapping kingpin during an intelligence-led operation at a criminal hideout located within the Orile Ilugun Forest axis along the Abeokuta–Ibadan Expressway, Ogun State.

The operation led to the recovery of one AK-47 rifle loaded with twenty rounds of 5.6mm ammunition, ₦2,000,000 and two mobile phones.

The operation followed the successful release of a kidnapping victim who was abducted on the 14th of May 2026 at Nufats Fuel Station along the Abeokuta–Ibadan Expressway, Odeda Area of Ogun State.

The victim regained freedom unharmed on the 18th of May 2026 at about 8:30 p.m. after being released by the abductors.

Following the victim’s release, operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad intensified intelligence-driven efforts to apprehend members of the criminal gang responsible for the abduction.

Consequently, on the 19th of May 2026 at about 6:00 a.m., operatives, acting on credible intelligence, stormed the kidnappers’ hideout within the Orile Ilugun Forest axis along the Abeokuta–Ibadan Expressway.

On sighting the Police operatives, the kidnappers opened fire, resulting in a fierce gun duel.

The operatives responded with superior tactical firepower, leading to the neutralization of the gang’s kingpin, while other members of the syndicate fled into the forest with varying degrees of gunshot injuries.

Recovered from the scene were one AK-47 rifle loaded with twenty rounds of 5.6mm ammunition, the sum of Two Million Naira (₦2,000,000), and two mobile phones.

The corpse of the neutralized kingpin has been deposited at a morgue for autopsy in line with standard procedure, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

The Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command, CP Bode Ojajuni, PSC, FCSS, MNIPR, commends the gallantry, professionalism, and resilience displayed by the operatives during the operation. The CP reiterates the Command’s unwavering commitment to combating kidnapping and other violent crimes across Ogun State.

Members of the public are encouraged to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious movements or criminal activities through the Ogun State Police Command emergency lines: Gateway Shield (Toll-Free): 0800 000 9111; Emergency Lines: 0906 283 7609, 0912 014 1706, 0915 102 7369, 0708 497 2994.

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