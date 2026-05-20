Nnamdi Azikiwe University students clinch ₦5m top prize at Heirs Insurance Hackathon competition

Heirs Insurance Group, Nigeria’s fastest-growing insurance group, has announced the winners of the 2026 Heirs Insurance Hackathon, a competition empowering university students to shape the future of digital insurance.

Following a rigorous judging process by industry professionals, the top winners emerged: Team Omnivoice from Nnamdi Azikiwe University emerged as the overall winner, taking home the grand prize of ₦5 million; Team Alafia from Ahmadu Bello University Zaria secured second place with a ₦3 million prize; while Team Von Mises from Lagos State University came third and received ₦1 million.The winning team comprised Unah Chinweotuto, John Justice, and John Trust.

The grand finale, which was held at Heirs Towers, Lagos, brought together brilliant young tech talent, industry experts, and mentors to celebrate innovation in the insurance sector. The maiden edition attracted a significant number of entries from students at higher learning institutions across the country, all presenting fresh, practical ideas aimed at transforming insurance in Nigeria.

Themed “The Future of Insurance: Streamlining Insurance with AI”, the Hackathon reflects Heirs Insurance Group’s strong commitment to youth empowerment, digital skills development, and inclusive innovation. It gave students a real platform to apply emerging technologies to actual challenges in the insurance industry while receiving mentorship and industry exposure.

Speaking at the grand finale, Peace O. Philips, Chief Digital Officer of Heirs Insurance Group, said: “We are truly impressed by the outstanding creativity, technical depth, and practical solutions showcased by these young talents today. This maiden hackathon has exceeded our expectations and clearly demonstrates the immense potential of Nigerian youth to solve real insurance challenges using Artificial Intelligence and digital innovation,” he said.

The Heirs Insurance Hackathon was delivered in partnership with Redtech, the digital payment solutions arm of Heirs Holdings.

Heirs Insurance Group is the insurance arm of Heirs Holdings, the leading pan-African investment company, with investments across 24 countries and four continents. With a rapidly expanding retail footprint and an omnichannel digital presence, Heirs Insurance Group, comprising Heirs General Insurance Limited, Heirs Life Assurance Limited, and Heirs Insurance Brokers, serves both corporate and individual customers across Nigeria.

Heirs Insurance Group is championing financial inclusion and leading the digitalinsuranceplay in Nigeria, demonstratingitsmission to democratise access to insurance.