NDDC, NDLEA, Katkim take anti-cultism campaign to Rivers schools

EMMANUEL NWELEDUM, Port Harcourt

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, in collaboration with Katkim Global Services Limited and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, on Monday, took its campaign against drug abuse and cultism to schools in Rivers State.

The outreach was held at Birabi Memorial Grammar School in Bori, Khana LGA, and Community Secondary School, Elele Alimini, in Emohua LGA, with over 1,500 students and teachers participating in the sensitization programme aimed at educating them on the dangers of illicit drug use and involvement in cult activities.

Speaking at the event, NDDC’s Assistant Director of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), Opuebi Tornebari, said the initiative was designed to combat the rising trend of youth involvement in substance abuse and cultism.

She noted that the commission remains committed to promoting safe learning environments and fostering a peaceful Niger Delta region.

“We chose to carry out this campaign in the schools because we want the students to be sensitized on the dangers associated with drug abuse and involvement in cultism at this early stage, before they proceed to the university where many youths are usually initiated into various cult groups,” Tornebari said.

Director and CEO of Katkim Global Services Limited, Akene Victor, said the programme was also intended to promote peace among students and highlight the severe consequences of joining secret cults and engaging in drug abuse.

He added that the campaign seeks to discourage youth participation in cult activities and illicit drug use while fostering a culture of peace and harmony in communities.

In her presentation, Deputy Commander of the Counseling, Treatment and Rehabilitation Unit at the NDLEA Rivers State Command, DCN Adeniyi Grace Dinebino, described drug abuse and cultism as “twin brothers that destroy the future.”

She urged students to avoid social vices, warning that involvement in cultism and drugs would only derail their future.

Dinebino reaffirmed the NDLEA’s commitment to tackling the menace of social vices, particularly drug abuse, through collaboration with stakeholders, eradication of illicit substances, and provision of counseling and support services to victims.

Principals of the two schools, Mrs. Veronica Ogidi of Community Secondary School, Elele Alimini, and Barr. Bob Goteh of Birabi Memorial Grammar School, Bori, thanked the NDDC and Katkim Global Services for selecting their institution for the campaign.

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