Lagos targets $2.5bn, 600 delegates at invest Lagos 3.0 Summit

Lagos State Government has confirmed its plan to attract $2.5 billion in local and foreign investment, and over 600 high-profile delegates at the upcoming Invest Lagos 3.0 summit structured to convene major global business leaders to boost the state economy.

The State Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Mrs Folashade Bada Ambrose-Medebem, revealed this at the Ministerial Press Briefing held at Alausa, Ikeja on Wednesday.

Speaking at the briefing, the Commissioner described Invest in Lagos 3.0 Summit, holding at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, from 8th to 10th June 2026, under the theme “The Business Gateway to Africa,” as the apex moment of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s investment promotion programme.

Her words: “Through our partnership with the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council, CWEIC, the summit is focused on delivering high-impact deals, sustainable development, and infrastructure financing totalling $2.5 billion, serving as a pre-event to the Africa Social Impact Summit (ASIS 2025).

“The Summit is structured to close deals across the principal sectors of the Lagos economy, while positioning Lagos as the leading subnational gateway for capital flows, trade integration, financial innovation, and infrastructure, noting that the summit aligns with the Lagos State Development Plan (LSDP 2052) and the Industrial Policy (2025–2030) to boost Lagos’s status as an industrial hub.

“We are engaging investors across Europe and beyond, and we expect over 600 high-profile delegates, comprising leaders of nations, Governors of Nigerian States, heads of international finance and multilateral agencies, captains of industry, and angel investors.”

Mrs Ambrose-Medebem revealed that the Ministry also delivered more impactful policies and programmes to facilitate an enabling environment for businesses and empower them to scale, expand access to finance, build the capacity of MSMEs and others, all of which combined to support, strengthen and expand the business ecosystem, particularly for MSMEs.

“We undertook a 6-week intensive training and rigorous capacity building tagged Laagos State Export Readiness Programme, LASERP, in collaboration with Afreximbank and ImpactHER, for 253 MSMEs on standardisation, digital and brand transformation, customised digital export marketing strategy and others. Out of the total, 20 outstanding trainees were designated as our trade champions and were fully sponsored by the state to showcase the best of Made in Lagos products at the Intra-Africa Trade Fairs (IATF) held in Algiers in September 2025.

“On Tuesday, 12th May, 2026, we onboarded accelerators for our iconic programme, Lagos State Access to Finance for MSMEs through the Cooperatives, setting the stage for the commencement of the state-wide media campaigns on request for applications from interested cooperative-based MSMEs that want to access the fund.

“We also recently delivered the Lagos State Industrial Policy (LSIP) 2025-2030, in line with the rapidly changing global industrial landscape, to transform the state’s industrial sector and position Lagos as a manufacturing hub of Africa.

She reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of the Sanwo-Olu’s administration to continued economic transformation of Lagos State, saying the initiatives highlighted reflected deliberate progress in strengthening the State’s trade ecosystem, empowering Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, revitalising cooperative structures, and expanding opportunities across formal and informal markets.

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