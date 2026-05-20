Insecurity: Osun ALGON donates 30 patrol vehicles to security agencies

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

In a bid to boost security in the state, the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Osun State chapter, on Tuesday, donated 30 operational vehicles to the police and other sister security agencies in the state.

Daily Champion reports that the ALGON in Osun had earlier distributed no fewer than 300 motorcycles to enhance security in the state.

Speaking at the event, the ALGON chairman, Abiodun Idowu, said the distribution serves as a testament to the association’s commitment to the security of the lives and properties of residents of the state.

He stressed that the local government remains the closest tier of government to the people, adding that they are resolute in supporting all efforts to ensure a safe environment.

“However, with increased autonomy, we are now better positioned to initiate and execute people-oriented programmes such as this distribution of security patrol motors. This is a clear testament to what can be achieved when governance is brought closer to the grassroots and when local authorities are trusted with the resources and responsibility to act.

“The provision of these patrol vehicles is therefore not only a security intervention but also a practical demonstration of the effectiveness of local government autonomy in Nigeria.

“May I humbly inform our security agencies and the entire State that we have procured 90 units of this new security patrol vehicle and other security equipment which will be handed over to our security agencies in batches before the end of this month of May 2025. I want to say that no community can witness any development if security of lives and property is not guaranteed. The Nigerian Constitution emphasizes that the security of lives and the welfare of citizens are the primary roles of any government. We shall not depart from these roles.

“I reaffirm our commitment as local government leaders to continue leveraging our autonomy to deliver impactful governance at the grassroots. We will not relent in investing in initiatives that promote security, peace, and sustainable development.”

Meanwhile, the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Operations, Umar Shehu Nadada, commended ALGON, Osun State Chapter, for donating operational vehicles to security agencies to strengthen security operations across the state.

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