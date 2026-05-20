Globacom: Sustaining cultural covenant with Ojude Oba for 21 years

At 2026 preevent World Press Conference at Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, L-R, Mr Olumide Orojimi, Representative of Globacom group, principal sponsor of the festival and the Ojude Oba Coordinator, Chief Professor, Fassy Yusuf, and the press conference in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State

Nigeria’s leading indigenous digital solutions institution, Globacom, has once again reaffirmed its abiding devotion to the preservation and projection of Nigeria’s cultural soul with the announcement of its headline sponsorship of the 2026 Ojude Oba Festival — a symbolic milestone marking 21 uninterrupted years of alliance with the people of Ijebuland.

The 2026 edition of the revered cultural carnival, themed “Ojude Oba: Celebration of Culture Beyond Borders,” further illuminates the remarkable evolution of what once stood as a modest communal homage into one of Africa’s grandest cultural tapestries and a globally admired heritage and tourism spectacle.

Addressing journalists during the pre-event press conference in Ijebu-Ode, the company’s representative, Olumide Orojimi, described the landmark sponsorship as a profound affirmation of Globacom’s enduring conviction that culture remains the sacred compass through which a people preserve identity, solidarity, and national memory.

According to him, Globacom’s two-decade-plus partnership with the Ojude Oba Festival Planning Committee has steadily transformed the festival into a luminous cultural beacon whose echoes now travel far beyond the shores of Nigeria, while also reinforcing the company’s long-standing commitment to preserving and amplifying the splendour of African heritage.

“This edition represents a defining watershed for us,” he stated. “For twenty-one unbroken seasons, Globacom has marched beneath the same cultural banner with the people of Ijebuland. Beyond corporate sponsorship, this relationship symbolises our reverence for ancestry, communal pride, and the immortal spirit of tradition. As we commemorate this historic anniversary, we are determined to make this year’s celebration even more vibrant, unforgettable, and resonant for Ijebu sons and daughters across the world.”

Mr Orojimi further observed that culture remains “the invisible architecture of a people’s soul,” noting that festivals such as Ojude Oba are not merely colourful ceremonies, but living vaults of memory where history breathes and identity finds continuity across generations.

The 2026 edition carries even deeper emotional gravitas as it will be the first festival to hold following the passing of the revered Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, JP. The late monarch, whose reign stretched across more than six distinguished decades, stood as the foremost custodian and enduring symbol of the Ojude Oba heritage.

This year’s celebration is therefore expected to unfold like a royal elegy in motion — a fitting tribute to his extraordinary legacy of cultural preservation, enlightened leadership, and unwavering service to the Ijebu nation.

As part of activities lined up for the festival, Globacom disclosed that winners in various age-grade competitions would receive substantial cash rewards, including ₦750,000 for first place, ₦600,000 for second place, and ₦500,000 for third place winners.

In addition, festival attendees will have the opportunity to purchase a variety of Globacom products and devices, including high-speed MiFi units and routers, throughout the celebration grounds.

Over the years, Globacom has consistently distinguished itself as one of the foremost corporate custodians of Nigeria’s cultural ecosystem through strategic support for major traditional festivals and heritage platforms across the country

Beyond Ojude Oba, the company has also sustained significant partnerships with other prestigious cultural festivals, including the renowned Ofala Festival.

These enduring alliances have not only deepened cultural consciousness and communal pride, but have also helped reposition Nigeria’s traditional festivals as globally recognised tourism and cultural destinations woven into the broader narrative of African identity.

In his welcome address at the press conference, the Coordinator of the Ojude Oba Festival Organising Committee, Chief Fassy Adetokunbo Yusuff, described Globacom as “the pacesetter in the sponsorship of Ojude Oba.”

He commended the company for its steadfast commitment through 21 years of distinguished partnership with the Committee.

According to him, “this festival serves as a major catalyst for economic growth and commercial vitality across Ijebuland,” as he applauded Globacom for consistently raising the cultural and organisational bar of the festival.