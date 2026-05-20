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Education

FG begins payout of 50% outstanding 2025 BEA Scholar allowances to Nigerian students abroad

by Peter Anayo075

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

 

The Federal Government has started paying out the approved backlogged 2025 stipends to Nigerian students who benefited from the now-discontinued Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA) Scholarship Programme across partner nations.

This move aligns with its pledge to support the welfare and academic progress of Nigerians studying overseas.

In a press release issued by Boriowo Folasade, Director, Press and Public Relations, the Federal Ministry of Education notified the public, especially BEA scholars, that the Central Bank of Nigeria has sent the approved funds to Nigerian embassies and diplomatic missions. The money is meant for immediate distribution to qualified recipients.

The release states that the Honourable Minister of Education Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa CON confirmed that the disbursed amount covers 50 percent of the outstanding 2025 obligations. Steps are already underway to release the remaining balance soon.

According to the Minister, the funds have landed in the respective embassy accounts. The missions are expected to begin paying eligible scholars right away. Beneficiaries should keep an eye on their accounts as payments are set to reflect shortly.

Dr. Alausa said this action underscores President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR’s steady commitment to the welfare, academic advancement, and wellbeing of Nigerian students abroad, in line with the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He also thanked the affected scholars for their patience, understanding, and resilience. The government, he stressed, is determined that no Nigerian student pursuing excellence through government scholarships gets left behind.

The release reiterated Federal Government’s resolve to meet all legitimate obligations to Nigerian scholars and to maintain policies and interventions that expand access to quality education, support student welfare, and drive national development through strategic human capital investment.

The Ministry assured all stakeholders that it remains dedicated to backing Nigerian students worldwide and ensuring the smooth execution of all government scholarship initiatives.

 

For a better society

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