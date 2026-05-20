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Champion Newspapers LTD
Health

Enugu hospital shut amid health workers’ strike over promotion row

by Peter Anayo072

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

 

Medical and administrative activities at the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Enugu (FNHE) ground to a halt on Tuesday, following the commencement of an indefinite strike action by the institution’s healthcare workers.

​The industrial action was orchestrated by the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM). The unions are protesting the implementation of a controversial “same-scale promotion” policy.

​Aggrieved workers turned out in large numbers to register their displeasure. They marched from the hospital’s Boulevard area to the main gate, chanting solidarity songs and disrupting routine operations.

​The demonstrators carried placards with various inscriptions demanding an immediate reversal of the 2025 promotion exercise. They argued that the current framework effectively amounts to the stagnation and demotion of hardworking staff.

​The strike followed the expiration of a 21-day ultimatum served to the hospital’s management on April 27, 2026.

The unions had used the grace period to demand the total withdrawal of the contentious promotion guidelines.‎

 

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