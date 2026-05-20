Anambra Police warn residents against obstructing officers in line of duties

KASIE ABONE, Anambra

Anambra State Police Command has cautioned members of the public against the growing trend of obstructively recording and harassing police officers while carrying out lawful duties, warning that such actions could undermine security operations and public safety.

In a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the Command acknowledged the constitutional rights of citizens to record public officers in the discharge of their responsibilities, but stressed that such rights must be exercised responsibly and within the confines of the law.

The Police expressed concern that some individuals, under the guise of promoting accountability, deliberately provoke officers with insults, intimidation, and aggressive camera recording in a manner capable of disrupting ongoing operations and creating unnecessary tension in public spaces.

According to the Command, the act of recording officers should not degenerate into harassment, verbal abuse, physical confrontation, stalking officers with cameras, or any form of obstruction that interferes with lawful police duties.

The Command noted that when officers are distracted or obstructed during active engagements, especially in sensitive security situations, it negatively affects their ability to respond effectively and safely.

It further observed that in many developed societies, citizens understand the importance of balancing public accountability with respect for law enforcement boundaries, while also utilizing established legal channels to address grievances against security personnel.

The Command therefore, urged residents, content creators, and social media users to remain law-abiding, cooperate with security agencies, and avoid actions capable of obstructing officers in the course of their duties.

Reaffirming its commitment to professionalism, accountability, and respect for human rights, the Command assured Ndi Anambra of its continued resolve to maintain law and order across the state.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2