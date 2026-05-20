53rd AGM of dairy company held in Lagos

From left…Chairman, Board of Directors, FrieslandCampina WAMCO PLC, Olayinka Sanni; Non-Executive Director, Ali Ahmed Khan and Managing Director, Roger Adou during the 53rd Annual General Meeting of the dairy company held in Lagos Tuesday 19 May 2026.

From left… Executive Director, Corporate Affairs, FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, Ore Famurewa; Chairman, Board of Directors, Olayinka Sanni; Non-Executive Director, Ali Ahmed Khan; Managing Director, Roger Adou and Non-Executive Director, Oyinkan Ade-Ajayi during the 53rd Annual General Meeting of the dairy company held in Lagos Tuesday 19 May 2026.

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