30.6 C
Lagos
May 20, 2026
Trending now

Enugu hospital shut amid health workers’ strike over promotion row

Police arrest 30-year- old man over alleged rape in Anambra

Ogun Police neutralize kidnapping leader, recover AK-47 rifle, live ammunition, N2m, mobile…

Senator Ajagunla loses APC ticket as national C’ttee announces party’s flagbearers

Insecurity: Osun ALGON donates 30 patrol vehicles to security agencies

UNIPORT, UNIBEN emerge regional winners of NCDMB-sponsored engineering Olympiad

Bayelsa East PDP leaders agree on zoning rotation for Senatorial tickets

50 workers escape death as 3-storey building collapses in Anambra community

NDDC, NDLEA, Katkim take anti-cultism campaign to Rivers schools

203 receive sacrament of confirmation as Catholic faithful mark 100th anniversary in…

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

50 workers escape death as 3-storey building collapses in Anambra community

by Peter Anayo0193

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

A three-storey building still under construction at Umuoma village, Umuoji, Idemili North Local Government Area, Anambra State, had at about 4 pm collapsed but no life was lost, according to impeccable sources.

Explaining further, the sources disclosed that in the morning of the fateful day, prior to the collapse, more than 50 workers were seen busy working on the building said to be meant for hotel business.

“We saw the shape of the building and the type of iron rod used and concluded that the materials used in erecting the said hotel project were fake.

“True to our prediction, hours after, at about 4pm, it collapsed from the top floor but luckily among the workers nobody was trapped. We blame the contractor handling the project because a lot of money has been wasted,” they lamented.

When our correspondent visited the scene, it was seen sealed by the state Urban planning Authority even as some of the workers were packing their luggage out of the premises.

A passerby who pleaded anonymity said that the speed at which the building was being erected might have also contributed to its unexpected collapse, stating that the materials used were not given enough time to solidify.

“How can you be putting blocks on top of the ones that have not dried and you know also that the iron rods you are using are inferior and not meant for storey buildings like this.

“I am happy with the immediate sealing of the premises because what it means is that for now the compound belongs to the state government. If someone had trapped, the owner would feel unconcerned as his worry would be on the collapsed building,” he stated.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

Canadian government, ARDA, UN Women organize one day training for journalists in Borno

Peter Anayo

Nomeh-Unateze Community celebrates Gov. Mbah’s leadership at New Year cultural festival

Peter Anayo

Tinubu On A Three-State Visit; To Spend The End-Of-Year Holiday In Lagos

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
Jojobet GirişmeritbetmeritkingmeritkingmeritkingmeritbetmeritkingPradabet güncel girişcasibomRomabetJojobet GirişjojobetjojobetjojobetcasibomMadridbetPokerklasJojobet GirişjojobetHoliganbet GirişOnwin Girişdeneme bonusu veren siteler