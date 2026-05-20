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203 receive sacrament of confirmation as Catholic faithful mark 100th anniversary in…

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Worship

203 receive sacrament of confirmation as Catholic faithful mark 100th anniversary in Anambra

by Peter Anayo0195

 

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

No fewer than 203 Catholic faithful received the sacrament of confirmation as Amawbia Catholic community marked 100 years of existence (1925-2025), at St. Mathew’s Catholic Parish, Amawbia.

The event was preceded by a Pontifical holy mass presided over by His Lordship, Most Rev. Paul C. Ezeokafor, the Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese.

In his homily while administering the sacrament, Bishop Ezeokafor enjoined the recipients to abide by the oath of allegiance to Catholic doctrine and always work in line with the Catholic faith.

On the anniversary, he lauded the early faithful who, in their efforts, brought the Church to Amawbia having undergone trekking far distances on Sundays for church service outside Amawbia community.

He told them that their labour was not in vain, as the present location of St. Mathew’s Catholic Parish was the land allocated to the early missionaries who were indigenes of Amawbia community.

He paid glowing tribute to the pioneer Priest of Adazi Catholic faithful, then, Rev. Fr. Albert Bubendorff, who approved the building of the St. Mathew’s Parish in Amawbia when the delegation from Amawbia came to him for their demand to build the Church.

“Then the Catholic faithful in Amawbia were 35 in population, which prompted Fr. Bubendorff to task them to convert more members if they wanted a Church of their own which they did and the Church was built at the present location of St Mathew’s Parish in Ezimezi village, Amawbia,” he disclosed.

In attendance at the event included the newly installed traditional ruler of Amawbia, HRM, Igwe Uchenna Sunday Okonkwo (Okpaligwe) who was flanked by his wife, among others

Highpoint of the occasion was the presentation of awards/certificates to those who have assisted in the development of the Church.

 

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