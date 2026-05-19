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Why we expelled 11 members,  suspended 15 others—-TUC

by Editor049

 

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

Trade Union Congress of Nigeria,TUC, has cited alleged acts of disobedience and violation of the resolutions and decisions of its National Executive Council, NEC,as reasons for expelling 11 members and suspended 15 others.

The decision was contained in a Communique issued at the end of an emergency NEC meeting held on May 18, 2026, at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

The Communique was signed Comrades Festus Osifo  and N.A.Toro,TUC’s President General and Secretary General respectively.

The Communique, explained that the NEC had earlier, at its April 27 meeting, directed the National Secretariat to set up  Disciplinary Committee to investigate cases of ” flagrant  disobedience ” by members, officers and affiliates who allegedly disregarded  the resolution  and decisions of the Congress.

The committee was mandated to invite all concerned persons to provide a fair hearing in line with the TUC Constitution and principles of natural justice, determine culpability where established, and recommend sanctions.

 After receiving and deliberating on the committee’s report,the NEC approved the expulsion of 11 members from the Lagos, Rivers, Enugu and Bayelsa State  Councils with immediate effect.

Those expelled include Comrades Abiodun Aladetan, Gbolahan Kabiawu,Veronica Egbukichi and Salau Oladele from Lagos State Council ; Comrades Josiah Usima,Emmanuel Onumbu and John Danangogo from Rivers State Council ; Comrades Ben Asogwa,Simeon Ejikeme Akaeme and Igbokwe Joe Igbokwe from Enugu State Council; and Fefegha Munenenyi Edwin from Bayelsa State  Council.

Fielding  questions  from newsmen,TUC President, Festus Osifo said  the expelled  persons ceased to members, officers  representatives or functionaries of the Congress.

He also  stated that they were barred from representing or acting on behalf of the TUC, participating in Comgress activities, issuing statements  in its name,collecting funds on behalf of the organization  or using any of its official materials, insignia and property.

The Congress further directed the expelled members to immediately hand over all TUC documents, assets, identity materials, and official property in their possession.

The NEC also warned affiliates, State Councils, institutions  employers, government agencies, security agencies and the general public against recognizing or dealing with expelled persons as representatives of the Congress.

Furthermore, 15 officers from Lagos, Rivers and  Bayelsa State  Councils were suspended  for two years with immediate effect.

Those suspended include  Comrades Idoko John from Lagos State Council, Nnamdi Cosmos and Jacob Simon Idakwo from Rivers State Council, including Comrades Enemotimi Allen,Atonye Jonah,Kurt Peri Ockiya,Tupere Diekedie  and  Barrister Gita Mathew Perenobowei.

The  TUC directed  that during the suspension period, the affected officers  would cease  to function in any official capacity within the Congress or use its name and property.

The  NEC reaffirmed that discipline  remained essential  to the “survival, stability and integrity ” of the Congress.

It stressed that no personal interest or ambition should  supercede the collective interest  and unity of the institution.

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