UN Africa Peace Ambassador salutes DCP Mohammed Ahmadu

… As APC picks tested Patriot for Gombe Central

An outpouring of commendations has continued to trail the emergence of retired Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Mohammed Ahmadu, Jarman Deba, as the All Progressives Congress (APC) flag bearer for the Gombe Central Senatorial District ahead of the 11th Senate elections, with prominent African peace advocate and statesman, Amb. Dr. John Metchie, describing his victory as “a triumph of character, competence, loyalty, and service-driven statesmanship.”

In a strong solidarity and congratulatory message issued shortly after the APC primary election, Amb. Dr. Metchie, a multi sectorial diasporan, hailed the retired senior police officer for what he described as “a remarkable journey from disciplined national service to people-oriented political leadership.”

From the viewpoint of experience, Amb Metchie stated that “this is the way it’s done in the developed world, you woo qualified, experienced and knowledgeable patriots to serve in sensitive positions.” He commended all those who made it possible.

According to Metchie, the emergence of DCP Mohammed Ahmadu (Rtd.), widely known as the Jarman Deba, represents a major boost not only for the APC in Gombe State but also for democratic representation anchored on integrity, grassroots connection, and proven commitment to community development.

The congratulatory message, which has generated significant political attention within northern political circles, praised the APC flag bearer for maintaining unwavering loyalty to the ruling party over the years despite previous electoral setbacks.

“True leaders are not defined merely by victory but by resilience, consistency, and unwavering dedication to collective progress.

DCP Mohammed Ahmadu Jarman Deba has demonstrated uncommon political maturity and steadfast loyalty to the APC family even in moments of disappointment.

Today’s victory is therefore richly deserved,” Amb. Dr. Metchie stated.

Metchie, an African democratic and governance advocate, further noted that the retired police chief’s emergence reflects growing public confidence in leaders with practical records of service, discipline, and measurable grassroots impact.

Before venturing fully into partisan politics, DCP Mohammed Ahmadu built an extensive career within the Nigeria Police Force, rising meritoriously through the ranks to become a Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Throughout his policing career, he reportedly distinguished himself in operational leadership, public safety administration, conflict management, intelligence coordination, and community policing initiatives.

Political observers in Gombe State say his transition from security service into public leadership has been largely defined by philanthropy, youth empowerment, rural development, and community-focused interventions across the Yamaltu/Deba axis and surrounding communities.

Amb. Dr. Metchie particularly applauded the APC senatorial candidate’s investment in rural electrification and social infrastructure, describing such interventions as “evidence of practical leadership beyond campaign rhetoric.”

According to records highlighted in the congratulatory message, DCP Mohammed Ahmadu facilitated more than ₦29 million worth of rural electrification and solar streetlight projects across Deba town and neighboring communities, significantly improving security, economic activity, and social life in underserved rural areas.

In the education sector, the retired police officer was commended for sponsoring NECO registrations for students, supporting classroom construction projects, and providing learning materials to schools across his constituency.

Metchie described these interventions as “silent but transformational investments in human capital development,” adding that genuine leadership must be measured by direct impact on ordinary citizens.

The congratulatory statement also highlighted the senatorial candidate’s contributions to youth employment and social inclusion.

Through strategic facilitation efforts, over 80 youths reportedly secured employment opportunities as Forest Guards and in other establishments, a move many local stakeholders believe helped reduce unemployment pressures and social vulnerability among young people.

“Empowering youths is one of the strongest non-kinetic approaches to fighting insecurity, crime, drug abuse, and social unrest. DCP Mohammed Ahmadu understands this reality deeply because of his background in law enforcement and community security management,” Metchie noted.

In further demonstration of his commitment to unity and peaceful coexistence, the APC flag bearer also reportedly funded renovation and solar electrification projects for both mosques and churches within his constituency, an initiative Amb. Dr. Metchie was described as “a symbol of inclusive leadership and religious harmony.”

The congratulatory message equally projected confidence in the candidate’s legislative agenda for the Senate, especially in areas of security of lives and properties, youth empowerment, agriculture, healthcare, education, rural infrastructure, and economic support for small businesses and local farmers.

Observers say DCP Mohammed Ahmadu’s campaign is gaining momentum due to his grassroots visibility, security background, philanthropic footprints, and growing support among youth groups, community associations, traditional stakeholders, and APC loyalists across Gombe Central, and beyond.

Amb. Dr. Metchie stressed that Nigeria’s evolving democratic landscape increasingly demands leaders with tested records rather than “career politicians disconnected from the realities of the people.”

“His emergence sends a powerful signal that experience, discipline, patriotism, and community service still matter in Nigerian politics. Gombe Central deserves a representative who understands both the security and developmental needs of the people, and DCP Mohammed Ahmadu Jarman Deba fits that responsibility,” he declared.

Political analysts believe his emergence could significantly strengthen APC’s electoral calculations in the zone, especially considering his longstanding relationship with grassroots communities and his reputation as a loyal party mobiliser.

For many supporters across Gombe State, the retired Deputy Commissioner’s journey from policing the nation to seeking legislative representation is being viewed as a continuation of public service, only this time through policymaking, advocacy, and democratic governance.

As the 11th Senate contest gradually gathers momentum nationwide, DCP Mohammed Ahmadu, Jarman Deba’s candidacy is increasingly being framed by supporters as the rise of a tested patriot whose blend of security expertise, philanthropy, political loyalty, and grassroots engagement could redefine representation for Gombe Central Senatorial District in Nigeria.

For a better society

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