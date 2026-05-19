Soludo swears in 18 new commissioners tagged, Team Solution 2.0

Cross-section of the newly sworn-in commissioners.

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, on Monday at the Executive Council Chambers of the Light House, Awka, inaugurated 18 newly appointed commissioners and officially code-named the cabinet “Team Solution 2.0.”

A statement by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime said that the inauguration marks another strategic step in the implementation of Governor Soludo’s second-term developmental blueprint.

He said that the event followed the successful screening and confirmation of the nominees by the Anambra State House of Assembly.

The statement partly reads, “In a move aimed at strengthening institutional coordination and policy execution, the Governor also inaugurated four heads of government agencies into the State Executive Council, thereby creating a broader administrative structure designed to accelerate Anambra’s economic transformation and governance reforms.

“With the earlier swearing-in of Barrister Tobechukwu Nweke, SAN, as Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, alongside Mr. Izuchukwu M. Okafor as Commissioner for Finance, the Anambra State Executive Council now has a full complement of 21 commissioners.

Addressing the newly inaugurated officials, Governor Soludo delivered a stern but visionary charge, stressing that public office under his administration is rooted in service, sacrifice, competence, and accountability rather than personal enrichment or political patronage.

“In Nigeria, public appointments are too often seen as an invitation to ‘come and chop.’ But under this administration, I do not see a dining table. What I see is hard work; I see fields where people must sweat in service to the public.

“The selection process for members of the cabinet was deliberate and merit-driven, involving extensive screening to ensure competence, integrity, and capacity to deliver results.”

While using an aviation metaphor to illustrate the urgency and pace of governance in his second term, Soludo added, “The plane is already on autopilot. If you are not getting into the passenger cabin, then you must move straight into the cockpit. We are racing against time to build a liveable, secure, and prosperous homeland for over nine million Ndi Anambra.

“Every decision you make from today will affect millions at home and in the diaspora. Your celebration ends with this ceremony; work starts immediately.”

He enjoined the commissioners to remain faithful to the oath of office they had taken, revealing that he personally keeps a copy of his own oath in his bedroom as a daily reminder of the sacred responsibility of leadership.

The Governor also appealed to family members and associates of the appointees to moderate their expectations, emphasising that public service demands discipline, sacrifice, and round-the-clock commitment.

The 18 newly inaugurated commissioners and their portfolios are: Ben Odoemena for Agriculture,

Budget and Economic Planning, Chukwukadibia Okoye, Culture, Entertainment and Tourism, Udoji Amedu, Education, Dr. Ekene Ogugua, Environment — Dr. Clem Aguiyi.

Health, Dr. Afam Obidike. Information and Value Reformation, Dr. Law Mefor, Lands, Prof Offornze Amucheazi, (SAN), Local Government and Community Affairs, Vin Ezeaka. Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Prof Charles Ofoegbu Physical Planning and Urban Development, Chijioke Oseloka Ojukwu, Power and Water Resources ,Engr. Casmir Agummadu

Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Okey Ezeobi,Transport — Eddy Ibuzo, Women Affairs and Social Development, Esther Onyekesi, Youth Development and Sports ,Patrick Aghamba, Housing ,Arc. Henry Arinze, and Commerce and Industry,Mr. Nonso Chukwuma Ebionwu.

The agency heads inaugurated into the Executive Council include, Managing Director, Anambra Road Traffic Management Agency (ARTMA) , Mr. Emeka Okonkwo, Managing Director, Awka Capital Territory Development Authority (ACTDA),Dr. Ossy Onuko, Managing Director, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Agency, Mr. Fred Agbata, Managing Director, Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) — Engr. Obi Okonkwo.

Speaking on behalf of the newly inaugurated officials, the Commissioner for Information and Value Reformation, Dr. Law Mefor, expressed appreciation to the Anambra State House of Assembly for the swift confirmation of the nominees and thanked Governor Soludo for the confidence reposed in them to serve the state.

Present at the ceremony were the Deputy Governor, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim; the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Chiamaka Nnake; the Principal Secretary to the Governor, Barrister Joachin Peters Anetoh; the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr. Ben Nwankwo; among other senior government officials and dignitaries.

For a better society

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