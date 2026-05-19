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Saudi Arabia declares May 26, 27 Arafat, Sallah days

by Peter Anayo076
Saudi Arabia Supreme Court has announced that Standing at Mountain Arafat, which marks the climax of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, would take place on Tuesday, May 26.
It also said that Eid-al-adha celebrations would hold the following day, Wednesday May 27.
This is as the nation officially declared Monday, May 18 as the first day of Dhul Hijjah 1447 AH, following the sighting of the crescent moon.
According to a statement by the court, the Crescent Sighting Department of the Supreme Court “reached the decision after reviewing testimonies submitted by witnesses regarding the sighting of the Dhul Hijjah crescent.”
The court prayed for Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, for the services rendered to pilgrims visiting the holy sites.
It also “prayed for Allah to grant pilgrims ease and comfort in the performance of Hajj rites, and to preserve the security, stability, and prosperity of Saudi Arabia.”
Haramain Info, the official account of the two holy mosques in the arab nation wrote on X, “The crescent moon for Dhul Hijjah 1447 has been sighted in Saudi Arabia.
“Subsequently, the blessed month of Dhul Hijjah will commence tonight, and ‘Eid al-Adha will be observed on Wednesday 27th May 2026, in shā Allāh. May Allāh ﷻ grant the hujjāj a safe.”
Meanwhile, in Nigeria, the Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, also declared Monday, May 18, as the first day of Dhul Hijjah.
The announcement marks the beginning of one of the most significant periods in the Islamic calendar, during which millions of Muslims across the world perform the annual Hajj pilgrimage and prepare for Eid-al-adha celebrations.
Dhul Hijjah is the 12th and final month of the Islamic calendar, renowned as one of the most sacred periods in Islam.
It is the month of the Hajj pilgrimage and features key spiritual events, including the Day of Arafah and Eid-al-adha celebrations.

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