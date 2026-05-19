PIA, gas push drive transformation of Nigeria’s midstream and downstream oil sector, NCDMB Says

UGO AMADI

Nigeria’s midstream and downstream petroleum sectors are undergoing a structural shift driven by the Petroleum Industry Act, private investment, and expanding gas commercialization, according to the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB.

Mr. Patrick June, Manager of Midstream Monitoring at NCDMB , stated this while ,making his presentation at the Technical Session I: with the theme :Landscape of the Nigerian Oil & Gas Midstream & Downstream Sectors at the NCDMB 2026 Midstream and Downstream Summit in Lagos.

The summit has its theme as : Unlocking, Growing and Sustaining Nigerian Content Development in Nigeria’s Oil And Gas Midstream and Downstream Sectors

According to him ,the industry has moved from a state-controlled, crude-export model to a more competitive and investment-oriented system.

“Nigeria’s midstream and downstream petroleum sectors are undergoing a major transformation driven by the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), increased private sector participation, and expanding gas commercialization initiatives,” June told delegates

He said the shift has created a commercially driven ecosystem that requires sustained investment, regulatory stability, technology adoption, and stronger local participation to deliver energy security and economic growth.

According to him , PIA sets the framework, The Petroleum Industry Act 2021 provides the legal and institutional foundation for the transition.

June noted that the law establishes clear institutional structures and promotes commercialization and investment across the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors.

The PIA’s framework is designed to support sustainable development and improve the competitiveness of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

June explained that Gas has taken center stage, he outlined the separation of roles in the value chain, noting that the midstream sector handles transportation, storage, and processing of crude oil and gas, while the downstream covers refining, distribution, marketing, and retail.

He pointed to the gas value chain as a key area of growth, with expanding opportunities in gathering, processing, transportation, and distribution.

He noted that the the push aligns with Nigeria’s gas-based industrialization agenda and efforts to deepen domestic energy supply. “Going forward, sustained investment, regulatory stability, technology adoption, capacity development, and stronger local participation will remain critical to achieving a resilient, efficient, and globally competitive midstream and downstream sector,” June said.

The session set the stage for discussions on how Nigerian firms can capture more value in gas infrastructure, refining, logistics, and retail as the country reduces reliance on imported petroleum products.