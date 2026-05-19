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NPFL: Afrinvest gifts Rangers’ fans 300 tickets, jerseys, others

by Peter Anayo067

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

Rangers International Football Club of Enugu, otherwise known as the Flying Antelopes, will this Sunday May 24 take on Ikorodu City Football Club of Lagos on the final NPFL match.

The Rangers sponsor, Afrinvest has rolled out gifts and other incentives to Rangers fans to encourage them to show support and solidarity.

To encourage football lovers, especially followers of the Nigeria Premier Football League, to watch Rangers International Football Club of Enugu as they take on Ikorodu City Football Club of Lagos in a 4:00pm final day league match, Afrinvest West Africa has rolled out a number of gifts for fans.

According to the investment banking firm, which is the official jersey sponsor of Rangers International FC, fans interested in the initiative are required to register via: https://zfrmz.comLDMun5XO9v0tQ3R62nUL.

“The gifts include 300 tickets, 200 jerseys, and special gift items for the first 100 Rangers FC fans to arrive at the 10,000-capacity multi-purpose Mobolaji Johnson Arena (formerly Onikan Stadium), Lagos Island, on match day,” the Group Managing Director of Afrinvest, Mr Ike Chioke, stated on Monday.

“All one needs to do is sign up on the link provided by Afrinvest and arrive the match venue at least one hour before kickoff.”

Chioke also called on Rangers’ fans in Lagos, and others who can travel to the Centre of Excellence, “to rally support for the club that produced Nigerian football legends such as Emmanuel Okala, Christian Chukwu, Adokiye Amiesimaka and Aloysius Atuegbu.

Others include Austin ‘Jay-Jay’ Okocha, John Utaka and Onyekachi Apam.

 

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