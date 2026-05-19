Nigeria’s Next Export Gateway: Dangote activates Olokola Deep Seaport Plan, visits communities

…as Vision 2030 Push Accelerates

…Get traditional rulers’ nod to commence surveys of project site

UGO AMADI

Ahead of the take-off of what promises to be the largest Deep Sea Port in Africa, Dangote Industries Limited has commenced initial process towards the execution of the multi‑billion-dollar maritime and industrial infrastructure project which forms the core part of the Group’s broader ambition code-named Vision 2030.

The Deep Sea project, an industrial enclave of over 10,000 hectares, being sited at the Olokola Free Trade Zone spanning the Ogun Waterside Local Government Area of Ogun State, extending eastward to the borders of the Ilaje Local Government in Ondo State along the Atlantic coastline (Gulf of Guinea) has received the full buy-in of the host communities who are eager to see the project come to fruition in a record time and also praised the business transformational ingenuity of the President of the Group, Aliko Dangote.

The project is a calculated business plan to expand into logistics, maritime infrastructure, and export-led industrialization as the Group inches toward becoming a $100 billion annual revenue business; rank among the top 100 companies globally and evolve from a regional giant into a globally recognized manufacturing and business leader transforming Africa’s industrial landscape within the next five years.

Leading a team of the management of the Company to the area, Capt. Jamil Abubakar, who is the Managing Director, Infrastructure & Logistics, Dangote Industries Limited, told the excited community leaders that the project when completed would transform the area and place the communities on global pedestal.

He explained that the Deep Sea Port has been designed as a logistics gateway for an integrated industrial ecosystem that will strengthen Africa’s maritime trade capacity and enhance Africa’s regional commerce and logistics across the continent with a corresponding positive impact on the whole of Africa’s development process.

Capt. Abubarkar said the port when completed will form the logistics backbone for Dangote Industries as it will facilitate export of fertilizers, petrochemicals, and refined petroleum products; support future Liquefied Natural Gas exports and enable import of heavy equipment and industrial inputs.

Said he: “The Olokola Port project is a major step in opening up Nigeria’s economic potential, strengthening trade, reducing pressure on existing ports, and supporting industrial growth. It will create real opportunities for host communities through jobs, business activities, and long-term developments across both Ogun and Ondo states. With its strategic location, Olokola would serve as a key gateway for exports and imports, boosting Nigeria’s competitiveness in regional and global trade. This project reflects our commitment to building infrastructure that benefits both the people and the economy at large, noting the visit. This continuous engagement is a crucial part of the whole process.

The Dangote Group’s team in company of land and estate surveyors, as well as environmental consultants, visited Ode-Omi community in Ogun Waterside Local Government Area of Ogun State, and the Araromi Seaside Kingdom and Igbokoda town in Ondo State, where Capt. Abubarkar told the community leaders that the visit of the management will be a continuous one for engagement as a crucial part of the whole process of the project execution.

While welcoming the delegation, Lenuwa of Ode-Omi, Oba Folailu Adekunle Hassan (Oshotekun II) alongside his Baales, Chiefs and Youth leaders of the area expressed satisfaction at the choice of the area by Dangote to site the world class maritime hub, promising that tranquility will be the watchword of the community when the project takes off.

According to the monarch, “We have been expecting you for long. It is good that you are here today. Do your best and we will all benefit from this process.” The traditional ruler also gave his consent for the Dangote team to mobilize to begin the survey and other activities for the commencement of the project, which will include the enumeration of households, economic trees and compensation and settlement to all communities that will be covered by the deep seaport project.

The team also visited Araromi Seaside Kingdom in Ilaje Local Government Area, Ondo State where it engaged with and sensitised the Alara of Araromi Seaside Kingdom, Oba Adeoloye Olawole, Palace Chiefs and Youth Leaders of the community. In his response, the Alara said, “We can’t wait for this project to commence. We are going to give you physical and spiritual support. If it is possible for this project to begin tomorrow, you are welcome.”

In the same vein, the Dangote management paid a courtesy visit to the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Igbokoda, Ondo State, where it was received by the Base Operations Officer/Acting Commanding Officer, Lt. Commander A.A. Makinwa, who pledged the Naval cooperation with the Group in the interest of the nation and overall economic development.

The proposed Olokola Deep Seaport is A transformational logistics and industrial platform designed to anchor and deliver a compelling value-add for Dangote Group, particularly in how it will support economic expansion, trade growth, and long-term operational scale. The project will drive significant job creation, both direct and indirect, while also attracting foreign direct investment and stimulating related sectors such as logistics, manufacturing, and services. This will position Olokola as a logistics and industrial hub, contributing to a more robust and resilient economy.

In addition, the port will enhance trade potential and export diversification. It will also strengthen participation in intra-African trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area, positioning the Group and Nigeria to benefit from increased regional trade flows and foreign exchange generation.

Dangote Sensitises Ogun/Ondo Host Communities ahead of Olokola Deep Seaport Project Takeoff

The Olokola project is an important aspect of the President/CE of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote’s plan to strengthen Africa’s maritime trade capacity through a new deep seaport project aimed at enhancing regional commerce and logistics across the continent; as part of the Group’s Vision 2030 strategy to generate an annual revenue of $100 billion by the year 2030, with a corresponding positive impact on Africa’s development process.

The Olokola Free Trade Zone (OKFTZ) spans an industrial enclave of over 10,000 hectares located directly along the Atlantic coast, straddling the border of Ogun and Ondo states. It is situated in the Ogun Waterside Local Government Area (LGA) of Ogun State, extending eastward to the borders of the Ilaje LGA in Ondo State, located less than 100 kilometres east of Lagos, abutting the eastern side of the Lekki-Epe corridor. The coastal area lies at the natural estuary and waterway junction between Ogun and Ondo states on the Gulf of Guinea.

Among the communities visited by the MD and his team were Ode-Omi community in Ogun Waterside Local Government Area of Ogun State, and the Araromi Seaside Kingdom and Igbokoda town in Ondo State. This continuous engagement is a crucial part of the whole process.

The visiting delegation, which comprised senior Dangote officials and staff, land and estate surveyors, environmental consultants, were welcomed to the Ode-Omi community by the monarch, Lenuwa of Ode-Omi, Oba Folailu Adekunle Hassan (Oshotekun II) alongside Baales, Chiefs and youth leaders of the area. According to the monarch, “We have been expecting you for long. It is good that you are here today. Do your best and we will all benefit from this process.” The traditional ruler also gave his consent for the Dangote team to mobilise to begin the survey and other activities in the project area, which will include enumeration of households, economic trees and compensation for any settlement that can be affected by the deep seaport project.

The proposed Olokola Deep Seaport is expected to deliver a compelling value-add for Dangote Group, particularly in how it will support economic expansion, trade growth, and long-term operational scale. The project will drive significant job creation, both direct and indirect, while also attracting foreign direct investment and stimulating related sectors such as logistics, manufacturing, and services. This will position Olokola as a logistics and industrial hub, contributing to a more robust and resilient economy. In addition, the port will enhance trade potential and export diversification. It will also strengthen participation in intra-African trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area, positioning the Group and Nigeria to benefit from increased regional trade flows and foreign exchange generation.