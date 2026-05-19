NCDMB Opens 2026 Midstream, Downstream Summit to Drive Local Capacity and Investment

UGO AMADI

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB, opened its 2026 Midstream and Downstream Summit in Lagos on Monday with a call for regulators, investors, and operators to turn policy into practical solutions that expand Nigerian participation in the oil and gas value chain.

Delivering the welcome address, NCDMB Director of Monitoring and Evaluation Esueme Dan Kikile said the summit arrives at a critical moment as Nigeria deepens Nigerian Content implementation across the midstream and downstream sectors.

“This summit comes at a very important time in Nigeria’s energy journey as we continue to deepen Nigerian Content implementation and unlock greater opportunities across the midstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry,” Kikile told delegates at Four Points by Sheraton, Lagos.

The two-day event, themed Unlocking, Growing & Sustaining Nigerian Content Development in Nigeria’s Oil & Gas Midstream and Downstream Sectors, is organized by NCDMB in partnership with Greenfields Consultancy & Allied Services Limited.

Kikile said the theme reflects a collective commitment to strengthening indigenous participation, building local capacity, encouraging investment, and driving sustainable economic growth. Over the next two days, the platform will bring together regulators, operators, investors, service providers, financial institutions, and policymakers for technical sessions and strategic collaborations. “We are confident that the discussions, technical sessions, and strategic collaborations from this summit will generate practical solutions and actionable outcomes that will further enhance the growth and competitiveness of local capacity in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry,” he said.

He reiterated NCDMB’s mandate to advance policies and programs that retain value in-country, create jobs for Nigerians, strengthen local manufacturing and service capabilities, and deepen partnerships across the industry. The summit will also unveil initiatives aimed at improving compliance, governance, operational efficiency, and sustainable development in the midstream and downstream segments.

Kikile thanked sponsors, partners, speakers, moderators, panelists, delegates, and organizing committees for their contributions. “As we commence this summit, I encourage all participants to actively engage, share knowledge, build valuable collaborations, and contribute meaningfully toward achieving the objectives of this important industry gathering,” he said.

The summit is expected to focus on gas processing, LPG and CNG infrastructure, refining, product distribution, and opportunities for SMEs and local manufacturers as Nigeria pushes to reduce import dependence and expand domestic energy supply.

The summit runs May 19-20 at Four Points by Sheraton, Lagos, bringing together government, regulators, investors, and service providers to shape policy and investment pathways for the midstream and downstream sectors.