Lagos urges pilgrims to prioritize healthcare ahead of hajj main rites

Lagos State government has urged the pilgrims performing the 2026 Hajj in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to prioritize their health ahead of the major spiritual exercise.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Islamic Matters and Chairman of the 2026 Hajj Ad-hoc Committee, Dr. Abdullahi Jebe, stated this during the visit of the historical sites in Makkah with the pilgrims being organized by the Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board.

Jebe said that “it is imperative for pilgrims to conserve their energy, stay hydrated and be healthy ahead of the main Hajj rites,” which, according to him, is a rigorous process.

He said the visits would allow pilgrims to see the sites firsthand and understand their significance before the main rites begin, noting that Mount Arafah may be difficult to access on the Day of Arafah due to the large crowds expected.

After completing the visit, pilgrims are expected to remain in Makkah until their movement to Mina on Sunday, May 24, corresponding to 7th Dhul Hijjah 1447 AH, for the start of the main Hajj rites.

The. Secretary, Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Mr AbdulHakeem Ajomagberin, maintained that the state government has secured Category A+ tents in Mina and Arafah for pilgrims’ comfort, advising the pilgrims to follow all instructions and pray for an accepted Hajj.

Speaking during the tour, Chairman of the Dawah and Enlightenment Sub-Committee, Prof. Kabir Paramole, said the sites highlight the historical and spiritual foundations of Islam.

According to him, “Islam is a religion of peace with historical and spiritual sites that show it is a divinely-given religion from Allah to the Prophet Muhammad.”

The pilgrims visited Jabal Thawr, where Prophet Muhammad and Abu Bakr took refuge during the Hijrah; Jabal Nur, the site of the first revelation; and Mount Arafah, traditionally associated with the meeting of Prophet Adam and Hawwa after their expulsion from Paradise.

The group also toured Mina, where pilgrims will stay for at least five days during the main Hajj rites; Muzdalifah, where pilgrims spend the night and collect pebbles; and the Jamarat area, the site of the symbolic stoning of the devil.

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