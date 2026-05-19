Lagos moves to drive 24-hr power supply with private equity investments

Lagos State Government on Monday unveiled an ambitious roadmap to end the “culture of blackouts” and establish a 24-hour electricity market driven by private sector investment, smart metering and independent power generation across the state.

The Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr. Biodun Ogunleye, disclosed this during the 2026 Ministerial Press Briefing held in Alausa, Ikeja, on Monday, where he presented the achievements and strategic direction of the ministry under the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration.

Ogunleye said the state had commenced aggressive reforms following the implementation of the Lagos State Electricity Law 2024, describing the initiative as a major step towards making Lagos the leading subnational electricity market in Africa.

According to him, the administration’s long-term objective is to deliver between 95 and 100 per cent grid availability, achieve full metering penetration and reduce energy losses to single digits by 2030.

“The administration’s plan for a farewell to the culture of blackouts rests on strong regulatory institutions, investor-friendly policies, independent power generation and full metering,” Ogunleye said.

He disclosed that the Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission, LASERC, had already begun licensing operators, enforcing regulatory standards and strengthening consumer protection mechanisms within the emerging electricity market.

Ogunleye revealed that 14 licences and permits had already been issued to compliant operators, while the state planned to commence a 100 per cent metering initiative from July 2026.

The commissioner said Lagos was also developing an Artificial Intelligence-powered monitoring system known as the “Electric Eye of Lagos” to provide real-time visibility across electricity trading and power delivery activities statewide.

According to him, the state was finalising market rules, grid interface guidelines and consumer supply codes to support a competitive and investor-friendly electricity ecosystem.

Ogunleye disclosed that Lagos currently has 12 Independent Power Producers under regulation, with seven already fully operational commercially.

He added that the state government was facilitating strategic energy infrastructure projects to improve reliability and industrial growth.

Among the major projects highlighted was the 37.7-kilometre Badagry electricity infrastructure corridor, which includes three high-voltage distribution towers crossing the Gbaji Lagoon and the rehabilitation of 33kV lines linking Gbaji, Seme, Owode and Apa.

The commissioner also announced plans for a major Lekki-Epe Integrated Energy Corridor featuring a 132kV bulk transmission line stretching from Ajah to Alaro City alongside a parallel gas pipeline network.

Ogunleye stated that the government had significantly expanded public lighting infrastructure through the deployment of 42,000 smart solar streetlights across major roads and highways in Lagos.

He said 22,000 conventional streetlights had already been replaced with solar-powered systems on corridors including Gbagada-Oshodi Expressway, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lagos Island Expressway and Ikorodu Road.

The commissioner further disclosed that nearly 40,000 solar-powered streetlights were now operational across the state.

On power interventions in public institutions, Ogunleye said Gbagada General Hospital now enjoys between 21 and 22 hours of uninterrupted electricity daily following the installation of 2MVA and 1MVA transformers.

He added that renewable energy upgrades had also been completed in 52 secondary schools and 11 primary healthcare centres through lithium-ion battery replacement projects.

In the oil and gas sector, Ogunleye said Lagos was positioning itself as a leader in clean transportation through compressed natural gas, CNG, and electric vehicle infrastructure.

According to him, 244 vehicles had already been converted to CNG, while 17 CNG stations are expected to become operational before the end of 2026.

The commissioner disclosed that more than 80,000 households across Lagos now have access to cleaner cooking energy through the state’s LPG expansion programme.

He added that the state government was also developing the Oshodi Energy Hub, a multi-purpose facility expected to provide LPG, PMS, AGO, CNG, EV charging and vehicle conversion services.

On mineral resources, Ogunleye said the ministry intensified enforcement against illegal dredging, sand overloading and unauthorised land reclamation while strengthening environmental monitoring operations.

He disclosed that designated mining sites had been approved at Ilamija, Kajola, Orimedu and Akodo to support the construction of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road project.

The commissioner reiterated the government’s commitment to building a resilient, inclusive and sustainable energy future for Lagos through stronger regulations, private sector participation and strategic infrastructure investments.

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