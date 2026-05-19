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Lagos CBD arrests 859 offenders, suspends 7 officials over misconduct

by Peter Anayo098

The Lagos State Central Business Districts (CBD) Office has arrested and prosecuted 859 offenders across Lagos Island and Ikeja business districts as part of intensified efforts to restore order, improve sanitation and enforce compliance within major commercial corridors of the state.

Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Central Business Districts, Hon. Mrs. Bola Olumegbon-Lawal, disclosed this on Tuesday during the 2026 Ministerial Press Briefing held at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa, Ikeja.

Olumegbon-Lawal also revealed that seven erring officials of the agency were suspended during the review period over offences ranging from misconduct to insubordination.

According to her, the arrests included 24 tricycle operators prosecuted for offences such as illegal parking, traffic light violations, dangerous driving and one-way infractions within the state’s business districts.

“During the period under review, a total of 859 offenders were arrested and prosecuted across Lagos Island and Ikeja Districts,” she said.

“It gladdens my heart to inform you that my office does not ignore public complaints, especially those directed against our officers. All complaints are investigated, and where necessary, affected officers are disciplined accordingly,” she added.

The Special Adviser said the agency had continued aggressive enforcement and environmental restoration exercises across key commercial areas including Inner Marina, Broad Street, Nnamdi Azikiwe, Dosumu, Ebute-Ero, Martins Street and Idumota.

She stated that illegal shanties erected on setbacks and walkways were demolished as part of ongoing efforts to maintain sanity and ensure a stress-free business environment for residents, traders and investors.

Olumegbon-Lawal acknowledged that enforcement operations often faced resistance from hoodlums and members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, who sometimes attacked CBD officials during operations.

“At times, our officers have been subjected to attacks by elements linked to NURTW and hoodlums whose actions undermine the agency’s efforts toward effective service delivery,” she said.

Despite the challenges, she assured Lagos residents that the agency would not relent in maintaining law and order across the business districts.

The Special Adviser also highlighted the role played by the CBD enforcement team during emergencies, including the Great Nigeria Insurance Building collapse on Christmas Eve in 2025.

According to her, CBD personnel were among the first responders who alerted relevant agencies and collaborated with security operatives and emergency responders to manage the disaster effectively.

On public engagement, Olumegbon-Lawal said the agency intensified sensitisation campaigns and stakeholder engagements with market leaders, business owners, plazas and community representatives to promote compliance with environmental sanitation and traffic regulations.

 

For a better society

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