Lagos APC Senatorial Primaries: Abiru, Eshilokun-Sanni, Adebule secure return tickets in peaceful exercise

CHINWE ODITA, Assistant Political Editor

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State concluded its senatorial primaries on Monday with the three incumbent senators securing consensus return tickets for the 2027 general elections in an exercise party officials described as peaceful and orderly.

Senators Tokunbo Abiru (Lagos East), Wasiu Eshilokun-Sanni (Lagos Central), and Idiat Adebule (Lagos West) were all returned unopposed as the party’s candidates after affirmation by party members across the three senatorial districts.

The Chairman of the National Assembly Primary Committee, Shehu Yipmong, who monitored the exercise, said the affirmation process was “devoid of intimidation and coercion” and witnessed a large turnout of party faithfuls.

At Awori Senior College, Ojo, the venue for Lagos West, party members voluntarily affirmed Senator Adebule’s candidature with their party cards in a calm atmosphere.

“We came here. We didn’t see any barricades. There is no hindrance. You voted voluntarily. As you did it willingly, development will also follow you willingly,” Yipmong told the gathering.

The primaries in Lagos were marked by consensus arrangements across the senatorial districts, a departure from the pockets of crisis and last-minute withdrawals reported in some House of Representatives contests held two days earlier.

Party leaders hailed the outcome as evidence of internal cohesion ahead of the 2027 polls.

Senator Adebule was accompanied by former Head of Service Adesegun Ogunlewe, Mutiu Are, Wasiu Bawa-Allah, and other party chieftains during the affirmation.

In Lagos East, 16 council chairmen had earlier endorsed Abiru for another term, citing his legislative performance.

While the senatorial exercise passed off smoothly, the APC’s House of Representatives primaries in Lagos on Saturday had seen reports of irregularities and vote-buying allegations in some constituencies.

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, emerged unopposed in Agege Federal Constituency and described the process as “a fantastic exercise and a very good development”.

The APC’s nationwide primaries, which began with the House of Representatives on May 16, are scheduled to run through May 23 with governorship and presidential primaries later in the week.

The party leadership had directed state committees to liaise with governors to ensure rancour-free exercises.

With the Lagos senatorial tickets now settled, the APC will turn its focus to consolidating support across the state ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Party officials urged aggrieved members to close ranks and work for the party’s success.

For a better society

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