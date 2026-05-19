Jetties, Tank Farm Owners disassociate self from DAPPMAN suit challenging Dangote

..urge FG to cancel fresh PMS import licences

Members of the Jetties and Petroleum Tank Farm Owners of Nigeria (JETFON) have disassociated themselves from any suit filed by the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) against the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

In a communique made available to Journalists through the Executive Secretary,Mr Olayiwola Temitope, the Association noted that it does not hold the same position on the issuance of fresh import licences with the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN).

Recall that the NMDPRA recently issued import licenses for over 600,000 metric tonnes.

While marketers have argued that import restrictions create a dangerous monopoly, the Tank Farm Owners insist that local refining output can fully satisfy domestic demand, rendering foreign imports economically counterproductive considering the growing number of refineries in Nigeria.

The Tank Farm owners also called on the Federal Government and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to halt importation, cancel all active fuel import licences to safeguard the national economy and foster industrial growth.

They argued that continuously granting import permits undercuts domestic production and devalues massive local investments like the Dangote Refinery.

The Association further asserted that absolute reliance on local refining capacity is the ultimate path to true economic independence and energy security.

“Relying on foreign refined products leaves the local economy vulnerable to external supply chain shocks, international logistics disruptions, and continuous foreign exchange pressures that weaken the Naira.”

“By prioritizing local refineries, Nigeria can build a self-sustaining and secure domestic fuel supply ecosystem,” the statement read in part

The Tank Farm Owners allude to the latest statistical April factsheet from the NMDPRA, which highlights a dynamic change in the nation’s supply-and-demand metrics.

According to the regulator’s data, Nigeria’s daily consumption of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) surged significantly to 51.1 million litres per day in April 2026, marking a notable increase from the 47.3 million litres per day recorded in March.

Concurrently, the NMDPRA data reveals that actual fuel importation by marketers dropped sharply by 37.3 percent, falling to 3.7 million litres per day in April compared to the 5.9 million litres per day imported in March.

Domestic refining output, heavily led by the Dangote Refinery, displaced the largest portion of these foreign imports by supplying 40.7 million litres daily to the local market, demonstrating the capacity of local production to handle national consumption.

With the federal government backing local refineries, Nigeria stands to drastically reduce its heavy reliance on foreign exchange for fuel imports, thereby easing the persistent pressure on the Naira and conserving vital external reserves. Beyond forex stability, a thriving local refining sector serves as a massive catalyst for economic growth, generating direct and indirect employment for thousands of skilled Nigerian youths, stimulating industries, and ensuring that wealth generated from natural resources remains within the domestic economy.