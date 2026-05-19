Is Lassa Fever outbreak a myth? Everything you need to know

BY VICTOR TALKSHEALTH

What Every Nigerian Must Know About Lassa Fever in 2026

KEY FACTS: LASSA FEVER 2026

* 663 confirmed cases across 22 states as of April 2026

* 190 deaths recorded — a fatality rate of 25.2%

* 39 healthcare workers infected, including doctors

* Young adults aged 21–30 are the most affected group

* Hotspot states: Bauchi, Ondo, Taraba, Benue, Edo

Somewhere in Bauchi right now, a young person is lying in a hospital bed running a fever. Their family thinks it is malaria. They have already tried paracetamol. They waited three days before going to the clinic. By the time a doctor suspects Lassa fever, the virus has had a head start and in 2026, that head start is costing more lives than ever before.

This year’s Lassa fever outbreak is one of the deadliest Nigeria has seen in recent memory. According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 190 people have died from the disease between January and late April 2026 — a case fatality rate of 25.2%, significantly worse than the 19.1% recorded during the same period in 2025. The numbers are not a government problem or a hospital problem. They are a community problem. And the solution starts with what you know.

What Is Lassa Fever, Exactly?

Lassa fever is a viral haemorrhagic illness meaning it can cause internal bleeding. It is caused by the Lassa virus, which lives in a specific type of rat called the multimammate rat (Mastomys natalensis). This rat is extremely common in Nigeria. It lives in homes, farms, markets, and kitchens. It is not a bush animal that only people in remote villages encounter. It is the rat that runs across your kitchen floor at night.

The virus spreads when humans come into contact with the urine or faeces of an infected rat, usually through contaminated food, grain, or surfaces. You do not need to touch the rat. You do not need to see it. If a rat urinated on your garri, your rice, your groundnuts, or any food left uncovered overnight, and you consumed it, you have been exposed. It can also spread from person to person through contact with bodily fluids of an infected person which is why healthcare workers treating patients without proper protection are also getting sick.

Why Nigerians Keep Dying From a Preventable Disease

Lassa fever is not new. Nigeria has been battling it for decades. And yet, the 2026 death toll is higher than last year’s. The NCDC has pointed to four main reasons why people keep dying:

Late presentation — people wait too long before going to a hospital

Misdiagnosis — early symptoms look exactly like malaria or typhoid

High treatment cost — many patients cannot afford proper care

Low community awareness — people do not know what Lassa fever is, how it spreads, or that it can be treated

The last point is the most fixable. You cannot immediately change the cost of treatment. But you can change what you know — and what you do with that knowledge.

Symptoms: This Is What Lassa Fever Actually Feels Like

Lassa fever’s early symptoms are almost identical to malaria — which is why patients and sometimes even health workers miss it. Here is how the disease typically progresses:

Days 1–7 (Early Stage, the stage people ignore):

Fever that doesn’t go down even with drugs

Severe headache

General weakness and body pain

Sore throat

Nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea

Days 7–14 (Severe Stage, when people die):

Bleeding from the mouth, nose, eyes, or skin

Difficulty breathing and swallowing

Chest and abdominal pain

Swelling of the face

Organ failure and potential death

Critical warning: If someone has a persistent fever that does not respond to malaria or typhoid treatment within 3–4 days, do not wait. Go to a hospital immediately and mention that Lassa fever is a possibility. Early treatment with Ribavirin significantly improves survival chances.

How to Protect Your Family Starting Today

The good news is that Lassa fever is preventable. Unlike some diseases that require vaccines or expensive interventions, the main defence against Lassa fever is environmental hygiene and food safety — things every household can act on immediately.

Food and Storage:

Store all food — grains, garri, rice, beans, groundnuts — in sealed containers with tight-fitting lids. Rats urinate as they walk. An open bag of garri or grain is an invitation.

Do not leave cooked food uncovered overnight. If rats can reach it, consider it contaminated.

Wash all fruits and vegetables thoroughly before eating. Do not buy food with evidence of rat gnawing or droppings.

Rodent Control:

Use rat traps around your home — especially in kitchens, stores, and ceilings. Check and clear them regularly.

Seal cracks and holes in walls, floors, and ceilings where rats can enter.

Clear bushes and rubbish around your home. Rats breed in piles of debris, firewood, and waste.

If you find a dead rat: do not touch it with your bare hands. Use a bag or gloves. Bury or burn it. Wash your hands thoroughly afterward.

Personal Hygiene:

Wash hands regularly with soap and water, especially before eating and after handling food.

Avoid contact with the blood or bodily fluids of anyone who is seriously ill with unexplained fever. If you are caring for a sick family member: wear gloves, use dedicated utensils and wash bedding separately.

Who Is Most at Risk?

NCDC data from 2026 shows the most affected age group is young adults between 21 and 30 years. These are not elderly or immunocompromised people. These are working-age Nigerians — students, traders, farmers, market women, office workers. The outbreak is also killing healthcare workers. As of March 2026, 39 health workers across Nigeria had been infected, including doctors. These are trained professionals in clinical settings, and they are still getting infected — which tells you the virus does not care about your status or your education.

Geographically, approximately 85% of all confirmed 2026 cases come from five states: Bauchi, Ondo, Taraba, Benue, and Edo. If you live in or regularly travel to these states, your risk is significantly higher. But with 22 states reporting cases this year, no region of Nigeria should feel immune.

When to Go to the Hospital and What to Say

One of the biggest killers in the 2026 outbreak is delay. People wait. They try herbal concoction. They try paracetamol. They try prayer. By the time they arrive at a hospital, the virus has progressed to a stage where even Ribavirin — the approved treatment — has limited effect.

Go to the hospital immediately if:

You have had a fever for more than 3 days that does not respond to standard treatment

You have fever plus severe weakness, sore throat, or chest pain

You have any unexplained bleeding — from the nose, gums, eyes, or stool

What to say when you get there:

Tell the doctor or nurse directly: “I have had fever for [X] days, treatment has not worked, and I want to be tested for Lassa fever.” Do not wait for them to bring it up. Many health facilities do not test for Lassa fever unless a patient or someone specifically raises the suspicion. You have the right to ask.

NCDC EMERGENCY TOLL-FREE LINE

6232

Call this number if you suspect Lassa fever in yourself or someone you know.It is free. It is confidential. It could save a life.

Dangerous Myths That Are Getting People Killed

Misinformation has been identified by the NCDC as an active obstacle to outbreak response. Here are myths currently circulating — and the truth:

MYTH: “Lassa fever is a bush disease. If I live in a city, I am safe.”

TRUTH: Mastomys rats are everywhere in Nigeria — cities, towns, markets, and homes. Lagos, Abuja, Kano. If you have rats in your environment, you are at risk.

MYTH: “Lassa fever has no treatment.”

TRUTH: Ribavirin is an approved antiviral treatment that works — especially when given early. The reason so many people die is not that there is no treatment. It is because they arrive too late.

MYTH: “If someone has Lassa fever, they are a danger to everyone around them.”

TRUTH: Lassa fever does not spread through the air like COVID-19. It spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids. Normal social interaction — talking, being in the same room, sharing space — does not transmit the virus. Basic hygiene and avoiding contact with a patient’s bodily fluids is sufficient protection.

MYTH: “Eating rat meat gives you Lassa fever.”

TRUTH: The primary risk is rat urine and faeces contaminating food and surfaces — not necessarily from eating rat meat. However, handling infected rats (dead or alive) without protection is a genuine risk.

Conclusion

In 2026, Lassa fever will kill one in four Nigerians who get confirmed infections. That number should not be that high. The virus has been here for decades. The treatment exists. The prevention methods are simple and free. What is missing is awareness — and the willingness to act on it before it is too late.

Seal your food. Set your traps. Know the symptoms. Go to the hospital early. Tell others. The rat in your kitchen is not just a nuisance. In 2026, it is a genuine threat to your life. The question is whether you treat it like one.

Victor Aniogbu (Victor TalksHealth) is a Human Anatomist and Wellness Advocate.

He wrote in from Owerri.

For feedback, email– victortalkshealth11@gmail.com

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