ICAN honours UBA’s Alawuba, Gov Bago, others at 2026 Awards Night

The Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of United Bank for Africa (UBA), Oliver Alawuba, has been honoured by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) at its 2026 Annual Dinner and Awards Night, alongside the Governor of Niger State, Umar Mohammed Bago; the Accountant-General of the Federation, Shamseldeen Babatunde Ogunjimi, Ph.D., FCA; and other eminent Nigerians.

The event, held over the weekend in Lagos, brought together top leaders from the public and private sectors to celebrate individuals and organisations whose contributions have significantly impacted Nigeria’s economic growth and professional development.

Alawuba, who received the award in the Non-Members Category, was presented with the honour by former Governor of Ogun State and Special Guest of Honour, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, FCA, alongside the President and Chairman of Council of ICAN, Mallam Haruna Nma Yahaya.

Speaking after receiving the award, Alawuba dedicated the recognition to the thousands of UBA employees across Africa whose dedication and commitment continue to drive the bank’s success and expansion.

“This honour belongs to every member of the UBA family who works tirelessly every day to serve our customers and build an institution that transcends individuals. I proudly accept this recognition on their behalf,” he said.

Addressing young Nigerians, Alawuba emphasised the importance of competence, integrity, discipline, and professionalism in building a globally competitive Africa.

“I want every young Nigerian to understand that there are no shortcuts to success. Build your competence, uphold integrity, and remain committed to excellence. Recognition will come. Africa’s brightest days are ahead, and it is your generation that will shape that future,” he added.

In his remarks, ICAN President and Chairman of Council, Mallam Haruna Nma Yahaya, described the award recipients as exemplary leaders whose careers embody the values of integrity, professionalism, accountability, and service.

“Tonight is not only about celebrating achievements; it is about showcasing role models whose impact and values can inspire the accounting profession and the wider Nigerian economy,” he stated.

Also speaking at the event, Senator Ibikunle Amosun commended Alawuba’s support for the institute and described him as an exceptional financial leader with a strong commitment to professional development.

“Thank you for the immense support you have continued to give to ICAN. It is one of the reasons I am honoured to present this award to you tonight. We appreciate your contributions and look forward to even greater support in the future,” Amosun said.

Other recipients in the Non-Members Category included Governor Umar Mohammed Bago of Niger State; Kunle Ahmed, CEO of AXA Mansard Insurance Plc and Chairman of the Nigerian Insurers Association; and Prof. Godwin Chinyere Nwabunka, Ph.D., Founder and Chairman, Board of Trustees, Amadeus University.

In the Members Category, the Accountant-General of the Federation, Shamseldeen Babatunde Ogunjimi, Ph.D., FCA, was honoured alongside Uwem Andrew-Essien, FCA, Accountant-General of Akwa Ibom State, and Odunayo Ani, Ph.D., ACA, Director, Financial Services Department, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

The Young Members Category recognised Olumide Akinpelumi, FCA, Associate Director, Indirect Tax and Global Trade at Ernst & Young, and Hauwa Nana Ibrahim, ACA, Group Director of Non-Tax Revenue at the Nigeria Revenue Service.

Corporate Awards were also presented to Amber Prime Plastics Limited, New Nigeria Development Company Limited, and Dufil Prima Foods Limited for their contributions to Nigeria’s business and economic environment.

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