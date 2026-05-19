Fresh Oil Int’l Church set to host “One Big Night With Jesus” in Lagos

Fresh Oil International Church has announced plans to host “One Big Night With Jesus,” a night of worship, prayer, and prophetic encounter, with the theme “ God Of War” scheduled for Thursday, 29th May 2026, at 9:00 PM.

The event will take place at the church’s premises, 111 Egbeda Idimu Road, Orelope Bus Stop, Egbeda, Lagos. Organizers say the program is designed to create an atmosphere of intense worship, deliverance, and divine intervention, centered on the theme “God of War.”

According to the church, the theme reflects the biblical depiction of God as a defender and deliverer who fights on behalf of His people. The night will focus on declaring God’s power over personal, family, and community challenges, with expectations of testimonies, healing, and spiritual renewal.

Anointed Ministers and Worship Leaders to Minister

The program will be hosted by Apostle Psalm Okpe, popularly known as The Flying Bishop. He will be joined by a lineup of gospel ministers and worship leaders expected to lead in electrified praise, worship, and word ministration.

Those billed to minister include Berry Henry, AY, Israel Folarin, Frank Evidence, Abimbola Rain, Henry Praise, and Psalm 100. Church officials say the combination of ministries is intended to provide a diverse and spirit-filled worship experience for attendees.

Church Extends Open Invitation

Fresh Oil International Church has extended an open invitation to individuals, families, and ministries across Lagos and neighboring areas to attend. In a statement accompanying the announcement, the church emphasized the program’s focus on personal encounter, using the tagline “One man, one God, one encounter.” A night like no other.

“We are expecting a night where people will meet God personally, receive direction, and leave with testimonies,” a church representative said.

About Fresh Oil International Church

Fresh Oil International Church, based in Egbeda, Lagos, describes its mission as raising believers who experience the presence of God through worship, prayer, and teaching of the Word. The church regularly hosts programs aimed at spiritual growth, healing, and empowerment for its members and the wider community.

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