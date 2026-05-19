Five Oyo APC guber aspirants seek consultation, reject imposition

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

Five governorship aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State on Monday declared that they would abide by any decision reached by President Bola Tinubu as the leader of the party on consensus candidate.

However, they pleaded that in reaching for a consensus candidate, the President must ensure there is due consultation and ensure all stakeholders are carried along.

“Whatever Asiwaju Bola Tinubu says is binding as National Leader. Whoever he picks, after due consultation and consideration with leaders and stakeholders across the state, will be our resolve,” the five guber aspirants stated.

The aspirants, who addressed journalists at the Dapo Aderogba Hall of the Nigeria Union of Journalists Press Centre, Iyaganku, Ibadan, issued a communiqué demanding justice, internal democracy and credible primaries within the party.

They also raised the alarm over alleged imposition, intimidation and manipulation in the party’s ongoing primary election process, warning that the development could jeopardise the party’s chances in the 2027 general elections.

The communiqué, read by Engr. Oyedele Hakeem Alao, during the press briefing, was jointly signed by former Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Rauf Olaniyan, Prince Musbau Asanike, Barrister Akeem Agbaje, Dr. Ololade Usman Bakare and Engr. Oyedele Hakeem Alao.

The group, popularly described as the APC G5 governorship aspirants, accused the party leadership in the state of undermining democratic principles during the House of Representatives primary election conducted on May 16, 2026.

According to them, the exercise was characterised by “systemic irregularities, procedural violations and a palpable erosion of trust among party members.”

The aspirants alleged that several party members were intimidated and disenfranchised during the primaries, while some aspirants were arbitrarily disqualified without being given fair hearing or access to an appeal process.

“We note with profound concern the unilateral disqualification of multiple aspirants without the benefit of a screening appeal process. This action contravenes the explicit provisions of the APC Constitution, which guarantees the right to fair hearing,” the communiqué stated.

They further alleged that fabricated results were announced in some constituencies, particularly in Oke-Ogun, Ibarapa and Oyo zones, despite claims that no elections were held in those areas.

The group maintained that the outcome of the primaries had created widespread grievances among party faithful across the 33 local government areas of the state, warning that continued imposition of candidates could worsen internal divisions.

Citing the outcome of the Oluyole Federal Constituency primary, the aspirants argued that grassroots members had already demonstrated resistance to imposed candidates.

“The outcome in Oluyole Federal Constituency serves as a stark lesson: a preferred candidate, despite the backing of influential leaders, suffered a decisive defeat because her candidacy had already been rejected by the constituency,” the communiqué added.

The aspirants insisted that the APC in Oyo State could not afford to repeat what they described as the mistakes of the 2019 and 2023 elections if the party hopes to reclaim power in 2027.

While rejecting what they called compromised direct primaries, the group, however, declared support for a transparent consensus arrangement if properly conducted.

They also reaffirmed loyalty torhe President, saying they would abide by any decision reached by the President after due consultation with stakeholders.

The group appealed to President Tinubu to intervene and compel both the national and state leadership of the party to ensure free, fair and credible primaries.

Among other resolutions, the aspirants called on the National Working Committee of the APC to review the House of Representatives primaries in Oyo State and address all petitions arising from the exercise.

They also urged the state leadership of the party to desist from actions capable of deepening divisions within the APC.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, former Deputy Governor, Engr. Olaniyan said the gathering was not aimed at fighting the party but at ensuring APC’s return to power in Oyo State in 2027.

“We are men of peace. We are looking for progress for our party. APC has been out of governance for the past eight years. We are here to ensure the party bounces back in 2027,” he said.

Olaniyan warned against repeating strategies that failed the party in previous elections, insisting that fairness and inclusiveness were necessary for unity and electoral success.

Also speaking, Prince Musbau Asanike said the intervention was not solely about the governorship contest but about ensuring fairness across all forthcoming primaries, including the Senate and House of Assembly elections.

“We are not opposed to consensus and we are not opposed to direct primaries. We just want a fair process that will not lead to division within the party,” he stated.

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