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FG promises citizen-focused tax regime

by Peter Anayo091
(L–R) …The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack; the Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, fnipr; Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Office of the Tax Ombud Nigeria, Dr. John C. Nwabueze; and the Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, during the unveiling of the official website and launch of the toll-free call centre and case management system of the Office of the Tax Ombud Nigeria, held on May 18, 2026, in Abuja. 
CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja 
The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to building a transparent, accountable, and citizen-focused tax administration system as part of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.
The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, stated this on Monday in Abuja during the unveiling of the Official Website and launch of the Toll-Free Call Centre of the Tax Ombud Office.
This was contained in the statement signed by the Special Assistant ( Media) to the Minister , Rabiu Ibrahim.
 “This is a major milestone in strengthening public trust, improving accessibility, and promoting fairness in Nigeria’s tax administration system. Effective communication and citizen engagement remain central to the success of ongoing economic reforms such as this,” the minister stated.
According to the Minister, President Tinubu’s administration remains focused on implementing strategic reforms that will strengthen revenue generation, support fiscal sustainability, and accelerate national development. “Under the visionary leadership of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Federal Government remains steadfast in its commitment to building a stronger, more resilient, and prosperous economy through bold and strategic reforms,” he said.
Idris stressed that taxation plays a critical role in national development by providing the government with the resources required to invest in infrastructure, healthcare, education, transportation, and security.
He, however, emphasised that sustainable tax administration must go beyond enforcement and be anchored on public confidence, transparency, and fairness. “Tax administration cannot succeed on enforcement alone. It must be supported by public trust, transparency, fairness, and effective communication,” the Minister stated.
The Minister explained that the Tax Ombud Office serves as an important bridge between taxpayers and tax authorities by ensuring that Nigerians have access to a fair and professional complaint-resolution mechanism.
He commended the launch of the toll-free call centre and official website, describing them as important tools for removing communication barriers and improving public access to information and services. “The launch of the Toll-Free Call Centre demonstrates a commitment to removing communication barriers and ensuring that Nigerians can easily seek information, make enquiries, and resolve complaints without unnecessary difficulties or financial burden,” he said.
Idris further underscored the importance of civic education and public enlightenment in promoting voluntary tax compliance and responsible citizenship. “Tax education is not just about revenue generation; it is about building a culture of national participation and shared responsibility,” he stated.
The Minister also warned that misinformation and poor communication often undermine reform efforts and fuel public distrust, calling for stronger collaboration among government institutions, the media, civil society organisations, and other stakeholders. “Misinformation and inadequate communication often contribute to distrust and resistance to reforms. This underscores the importance of strategic media engagement and sustained public communication,” he said.
Reaffirming the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation’s commitment to supporting national sensitisation efforts, the Minister pledged continued collaboration with the Tax Ombud Office and other relevant institutions to educate Nigerians on tax reforms, taxpayers’ rights, and available complaint-resolution mechanisms.
He added that clear and consistent communication would help citizens better understand the role taxation plays in supporting the Renewed Hope Agenda and advancing national development.
The Minister congratulated the Tax Ombud Office on the successful launch of the new platforms and urged stakeholders to continue working together to build a tax administration system that is transparent, efficient, and responsive to Nigerians’ needs.
Also present at the event were the Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Taiwo Oyedele; the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack; the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Tax Ombud Office, John C. Nwabueze; as well as other senior government officials and stakeholders.

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