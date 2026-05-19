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EFCC probes two travellers over undeclared $461,600 at Kano Airport

by Peter Anayo084

BLESSING OMALE, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has commenced a full-scale investigation into two travellers intercepted at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport over an alleged failure to declare a total of $461,600 in foreign currency, in violation of Nigeria’s financial regulations.

The suspects, identified as Jamilu Shuaibu Waya and Usman Namadi, were arrested on Friday, May 8, 2026, upon arrival from Dubai aboard Ethiopian Airlines flight ET941.

They were intercepted by operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service during routine currency declaration checks at the airport.

According to Customs authorities, the duo initially declared $130,000 and $180,000, respectively at the currency declaration desk.

However, a subsequent physical search reportedly uncovered additional undeclared cash, raising fresh concerns over possible concealment.

The first suspect was found with an extra $120,000, bringing his total to $250,000, while the second suspect was discovered with an additional $31,600, increasing his total holding to $211,600. Authorities said the undeclared amounts amounted to a combined $461,600.

It stated that the development constitutes a breach of Sections 3 and 4 of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, which requires full disclosure of cash above statutory thresholds when entering or leaving Nigeria.

Following the interception, the suspects and the recovered funds were handed over to the EFCC by the Acting Customs Area Controller, Deputy Comptroller UU Adamu, for further investigation.

Receiving the suspects, the Kano Zonal Director of the EFCC, Assistant Commander of the EFCC, ACE1 Friday S. Ebelo, assured that the Commission would conduct a thorough investigation and ensure appropriate prosecution if violations are established.

He stressed that inter-agency collaboration remains critical in Nigeria’s fight against illicit financial flows, money laundering, and cross-border cash smuggling.

The EFCC confirmed that the suspects are currently in custody while investigations continue, alongside scrutiny of the seized funds and related evidence.

 

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