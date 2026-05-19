EFCC charges students to champion integrity, warns against cybercrime

BLESSING OMALE, Abuja

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ola Olukoyede, has called on Nigerian students to take an active role in the fight against corruption, describing them as key stakeholders in shaping the country’s future.

Olukoyede made the appeal on Thursday during a study visit by students of Fairview Academy, Abuja, to the EFCC headquarters in Jabi, where he urged young Nigerians to embrace integrity, discipline and patriotism as guiding principles.

He was represented at the event by the Head of the Commission’s Enlightenment and Re-orientation Unit, Assistant Commander of the EFCC, Aisha Mohammad.

According to him, the responsibility of building a corruption-free society does not rest on government institutions alone, but also on young people who must serve as ambassadors of change in their schools and communities.

“You are stakeholders in the future of this country. Nigeria is investing in you because you are the leaders of tomorrow,” he said, stressing that students must justify the confidence placed in them by their families and the nation.

Olukoyede also urged the students to act as “whistle-blowers” and active supporters of anti-corruption efforts, noting that the EFCC cannot win the battle against corruption without public cooperation, especially from the youth population.

He warned them against engaging in examination malpractice, cybercrime and other forms of criminal behaviour capable of destroying their future prospects.

A major part of the sensitization focused on the growing threat of cybercrime as Deputy Superintendent of the EFCC, Abdulhameed Wodi, of the Cybercrime Section, explained that cybercrime involves illegal activities carried out using digital devices and online platforms, warning that it poses serious risks to national security and economic stability.

He listed common offences to include phishing, identity theft, hacking, romance scams, impersonation, fake news and other online fraud schemes.

Wodi attributed rising involvement of young people in cybercrime to peer pressure, ignorance and the lure of quick financial gain, cautioning that the consequences are severe and long-lasting.

He advised the students to adopt safe digital habits such as avoiding suspicious links, verifying online information before sharing, enabling two-factor authentication, and being cautious with unknown friend requests.

“Your digital footprint can stay with you permanently and affect your future opportunities,” he warned.

Also speaking, Assistant Superintendent of the EFCC, Gbenga Akinwande, explained that the Commission’s Enlightenment and Re-orientation Unit focuses on prevention through sustained public education campaigns.

He noted that preventing crime remains more effective and less costly than prosecution, adding that the EFCC has intensified sensitisation efforts in schools and communities nationwide.

Akinwande said the Commission also runs Integrity Clubs in schools to promote honesty, accountability and ethical conduct among students, while encouraging them to become advocates of positive values in their environments.

The EFCC reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening youth engagement as part of its broader anti-corruption strategy.

For a better society

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