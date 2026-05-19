Edo South APC primary: Senator Imasuen demands probe over alleged sham exercise

CHRIS AKHABUE, Edo

The Senator representing Edo South Senatorial District, Neda Imasuen, has condemned the conduct of Monday’s All Progressives Congress, APC senatorial primary in Uhunwonde Local Government Area of Edo State, describing the exercise as a “sham” allegedly designed to favour a preferred aspirant.

Imasuen, who spoke while reacting to events at his polling unit in Umagbae North Ward 5, Urhokuosa, said he was effectively denied the opportunity to vote following what he described as a chaotic and manipulated process.

The lawmaker accused leaders of the party of openly adopting a preferred candidate ahead of the exercise and intimidating members into supporting that aspirant.

“There’s nothing satisfactory about this sham of an election they did today and it’s very unfortunate because as a loyal party member, I expected something better than this,” he said.

According to him, the warning signs emerged days before the primary when some ward chairmen allegedly informed him that they had been directed not to receive him during consultations.

Imasuen claimed that some ward leaders openly told him the party had already adopted a preferred aspirant, identified as Hon. Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, making further consultations unnecessary.

The senator further alleged that the APC State Secretary, Lawrence Okah, confirmed to him during a telephone conversation that the party had settled for a preferred candidate.

“He said it was not necessary for me to visit the ward chairmen anymore because the party had adopted a candidate,” Imasuen stated.

He alleged that party officials subsequently circulated notices directing members to queue behind what he called the “party’s choice candidate” during the primary.

Narrating events at his ward on Monday, the senator said he arrived at the venue around 9am and met party officials and the returning officer waiting for the exercise to commence.

According to him, the atmosphere changed after the arrival of the council chairman, when buses allegedly brought in large numbers of persons into the area.

“All of a sudden, buses started coming in with people from all over the place,” he alleged.

Imasuen said he observed that only one queue was being allowed, allegedly for the preferred aspirant, while supporters of other contestants were prevented from organising separately.

He claimed the situation became increasingly rowdy and tense, forcing him to leave the venue to avoid violence.

“When I looked at the mood of the situation, knowing that it was becoming rowdy, disrespectful and that it might eventually turn violent, I had to take my leave,” he said.

The senator further accused party leaders of using intimidation and force to prevent members from supporting other aspirants during the exercise.

“It’s unfortunate, it’s shameful and it’s what I least expect from a party like APC,” he added.

On his next line of action, Imasuen disclosed that he would challenge the outcome through the party’s appeal process.

“We have the appeals stage of it. We’ll put our evidence together and then we’ll move from there,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the All Progressives Congress APC on Monday at Oruokpota Hall in Benin-City, collated the figures for the primary with Hon Omoregie Ogbeide Ihama coming top with 27,154, Senator Neda Imasuen came second with 13,580 votes while Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu trailed with 6,785 votes.

However, the leadership of the party said the winner of the election would be announced by the APC national Secretariat in Abuja.

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